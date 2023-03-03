Blizzard Promises Changes To Overwatch 2’s New Ranked System

Blizzard has announced the changes it is planning for the third season of Overwatch 2. Among them, the ranked system introduced in the last season will be modified.

In a short post on his official blog, game director Aaron Keller admitted that the new ranked mode “suffered from somewhat poor understanding” and had led to confusion among players. Users have been explaining for a couple of months that they don’t understand how rank progress in ranked matches relates to the actual skill displayed in matches, that it made it difficult to party up with friends, and that it made matchmaking difficult.

“We’ll be making a few changes in Season 3 and a few more in Season 4 that are aimed at bringing more clarity to the system. More details on the short- and long-term changes will be coming soon.”





“We’ve received feedback from players that it doesn’t feel like the game has enough rewards for playing, and that players can’t get the items they want in a short period of time,” Keller added. “We’re making changes to Season 3 that should address some of these complaints. It’s the first step. We’ll share more details next week.”

Keller also talked about the game’s balance issues, which have been fixed at a slower rate than expected, and says that while there are still plans for an update midway through the current season, there will be hotfixes and fix patches. of bugs that will allow developers to improve this aspect.

“One-hit deaths and frustrating mechanics for some heroes are being discussed a lot, both in the community and on the team. It’s an ongoing discussion, but there are many nuances to the topic that have to do with how often it’s played. which mechanics appear, the risk of using them, the overall power level of a hero, and how often those heroes are used. We’re listening to you on this, and the feedback has been very good and very welcome. We’ll tell you more when we have something. to share about it.”