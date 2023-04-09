Blizzard was targeted by a powerful DDOS attack

Admin 11 hours ago Overwatch Leave a comment 53 Views

Blizzard was targeted by a powerful DDOS attack

It may interest you:

If yesterday you had problems connecting to the Blizzard servers by different means, it was not you. The Battle.net service suffered a DDOS attack that caused various inconveniences and crashes that even prevented users fromSome users could enter the platform to get into titles like World of Warcraft or Overwatch 2.

Battle.Net has been in force since 1996 and continues to be the headquarters of Blizzard’s games since, in addition to functioning as the starting platform for the titles, it also acts as a store and hub for the community and is a mandatory piece for most of the games of that developer house.

Blizzard fights DDOS attacks like they were orcs

On the European afternoon of April 8, several users expressed on Twitter and other spaces the problems they were encountering in the service, to which the company itself North American customer service account from Blizzard responded that they were working on the inconveniences and even offered small homemade solutions to overcome obstacles.

The final diagnosis was a DDOS attack that they were able to mitigate hours later according to the company’s official channels. However, even some 12 hours after the announcement, some players continued to report issues that, at least for now, seem to have been fully resolved.



Gabriel Fuentes

Gabriel Fuentes

Video game translator and localizer with a passion for retro titles and simulators. He has never dropped a controller since he was given an Atari 2600.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Blizzard’s new survival game would be called Odyssey and more details are revealed

It had been a long time since we heard any news about the new survival …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved