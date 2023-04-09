Blizzard was targeted by a powerful DDOS attack

If yesterday you had problems connecting to the Blizzard servers by different means, it was not you. The Battle.net service suffered a DDOS attack that caused various inconveniences and crashes that even prevented users fromSome users could enter the platform to get into titles like World of Warcraft or Overwatch 2.

Battle.Net has been in force since 1996 and continues to be the headquarters of Blizzard’s games since, in addition to functioning as the starting platform for the titles, it also acts as a store and hub for the community and is a mandatory piece for most of the games of that developer house.

Blizzard fights DDOS attacks like they were orcs

[#Bnet] The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try https://t.co/XSV7UVmub2 — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 8, 2023

On the European afternoon of April 8, several users expressed on Twitter and other spaces the problems they were encountering in the service, to which the company itself North American customer service account from Blizzard responded that they were working on the inconveniences and even offered small homemade solutions to overcome obstacles.

The final diagnosis was a DDOS attack that they were able to mitigate hours later according to the company’s official channels. However, even some 12 hours after the announcement, some players continued to report issues that, at least for now, seem to have been fully resolved.