Blizzard will update the skins of the Overwatch League

Activision Blizzard has tried to generate interest in the Overwatch League since its inception. As in most video games with a competitive scene, the developer has promoted the league from the video game itself. One of the OWL’s most valuable assets within the shooter are their skins, as it allows fans to support their favorite team in their own games. However, on March 7 the aspects will experience a before and after, since Blizzard has announced that it will update them.

Overwatch players will be able to purchase the original OWL skins until March 7, when all skins will be renewed. skins. The aspects of the maximum competition of the shooter they had been the same since its premiere, and even in Overwatch 2 they were not updated according to the new character designs. In fact, they only changed colors and these did not fit visually with the new maps. For this reason, the community complained to Activision Blizzard, which has had no choice but to listen to it for this season.

Rumors suggest that the Overwatch League will begin in March with the Pro AM West. As a great novelty of the next season together with the skins is the regulation of the minimum age, now reduced to 17 years. The OWL’s presence within the game doesn’t just come down to hero skins, it also extends to profile photos, graffiti, and even weapon charms. In addition, the title itself is waiting to confirm a collaboration with Fortnite.

see more

Time for a makeover 👕 Everyone’s getting a fresh look for #OWL2023! Grab our original Overwatch League home and away skins before March 7th! pic.twitter.com/vU5HcjJh0s — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) February 15, 2023

The reason that prompted Blizzard to update the skins

Beyond having older content with the skinsActivision Blizzard might have had yet another compelling reason to update Overwatch League skins. The developer would have been encouraged to renew the cosmetics after the Philadelphia Fusion brand change. After a lifetime as an American organization, the club that Alberto González passed through “Neptune” It has passed this 2023 to South Korea. Philadelphia will become Seoul Infernal, leaving behind its old identity. Players will be able to buy the skins orange and white before March 7, but after that they will not be obtainable again.