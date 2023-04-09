Blizzard’s new survival game would be called Odyssey and more details are revealed

It had been a long time since we heard any news about the new survival game that is brewing in the offices of Activision Blizzard. According to the first information and rumors, the title should be in the first person while focused on crafting, action and customization. It was stated that his main referents were Fable Legends and everwild, although it would not stop being a new IP looking for its own bases. from the podcast Xbox Twowhere Jez Corden participates, the same person who leaked the information that we have just commented on, has assured that the code name of odysseythe one who received the title provisionally, would end up being the official of the game. In addition, it also ensures that the graphic section is very Overwatch and? performance on Xbox Series S is well polished.

Odyssey would be a first-person action and crafting game, with a lot of customization and an Overwatch-style visual section.

Blizzard He still does not reveal too many details of the project, which for now makes these leaks the only thing we have beyond the statement that was issued months ago: “We have a new AAA survival game in the works, set on a new IP for PC and consoles. It’s going to be amazing and we are excited to bring you on the journey. Together, we will build something great, bold and beautiful. It’s a world unlike any other Blizzard has ever created.” Considering that Corden is already talking about how the game works, or will work, on Xbox Series S, Odyssey Announcement May Be Right Around the Corner. odyssey it would take four years in development.

Although the company’s efforts are currently deposited in the launch of Diablo IVthe new installment of one of the most beloved sagas in the industry that Arrives June 6 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In our impressions we commented the following: “Diablo 4 looks great, the air of a winning game, a turning point so that Blizzard can return to its prestige of yesteryear and, after trying it, we are looking forward to being able to return to Sanctuary, to be able to enjoy of gore, of darkness, of improving our character, of getting new objects and of enjoying a unique proposal while we throw ourselves into the arms of Lilith in a violent, gloomy adventure that seems to be unique”.



