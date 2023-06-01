Blockbusters summer | james bond netherlands

At last there is news about it bondage 26, I can start every column with ‘for the lack of a new Bond movie’ at the moment. So: in the absence of a new Bond film, we always have further options. As the summer of blockbusters begins later this month. And Bond isn’t one of them.

Not because James Bond hasn’t come out in the summer in over 30 years, it’s simply because Bond boss Barbara Broccoli can’t stand anyone other than Daniel Craig in the role of Bond and is therefore very reluctant to cast a successor. is trying She succeeds remarkably.

After lots of petting and fleas, Dannyboy’s door is still open. If you look carefully through that opening, you’ll see that his tuxedo hangs back in the closet. You See? He can put it like that. With a coupe seam if necessary. How it should be straightened from a story-technical point of view – well, it’s up to the writer boys. Even if they bring Johnny English. I wish she could feel Daniel’s aura around her. The smell of her strong body starts stinging in his nose. His sweaty feet when needed.

As long as it’s a one-sided mating dance, there’s no room for alternatives. It would feel like a betrayal. And with that, a summer, autumn, winter or spring blockbuster is still cinema years away as far as James Bond is concerned. We’ll have to put up with Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible this summer. Certainly not in the least, but it’s not James Bond.

Indiana Jones begins at the end of the month with his fifth (and final) adventure. The film recently had a baptism of fire at Cannes. Standing ovation for Harrison Ford. Tears too, because we love Harrison Ford and Harrison Ford loves us. Typical sentiment for an eighty-year-old.

I’m looking forward to it, in that film. Not that I want to be the first to watch it, but I’ll be having a night out within a few weeks of its release. It’s been a long time since I was looking forward to a new film with such glee. Honey bee no time to die I was waiting for the film for a long time. It’s been over four years since Bond 25 was announced in July 2017 (really)!

In the blockbuster summer (or late summer for purists) of 1989, I remember well the poster for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade In the light box of Cinema Palace. posters of batman And Lethal Weapon 2 are in front of my eyes. funny enough not enough Licence to Kill, the last Bond film to be released in the summer. Timothy Dalton’s departure, which was so spontaneous, completely passed me over at the time. I wish I’d accidentally missed out on the new Bonds again this summer, but no.

Harrison Ford and Sean Connery the last crusade © 1984 Paramount Pictures

Also, that poster for the new Indiana Jones, shouldn’t it be like an actual movie poster? Tony Stella delivers vintage craftsmanship. In the style of Drew Struzan (who is retired) and Richard Amsel (who is long dead), but with touches of his own. Beautiful. moderate success of Licence to Kill Partly it was because of that sloppy cut-and-paste poster from the movie. Serious. After that, Bond posters never recovered. But Bond moves with the times, so actors like Frank McCarthy, Robert McGinnis and Dan Gozzi had to be dropped. Indiana Jones is an excellent period piece And so a painting fits in with it. great class.

Two weeks after Indiana Jones, the next action hero is hitting the box office again: Tom Cruise with his most daring stunt yet. Not long ago we saw James Bond jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle and fighting on top of a moving train on a dangerous railway bridge and doing dangerous stunts with a little yellow car. There’s only one big difference with Mission: Impossible: The protagonist breaks his leg because he himself jumps from one building to another, not because he slips on a damp scaffolding.

Surprisingly, authenticity has a lot of allure; The knowledge that Tom Cruise himself is flying or hanging from an aircraft hanging at an altitude of several kilometers above the Burj Khalifa. Not that everything that looks like kitesurfing with James Bond is fake, but it’s not the actor himself who takes advantage of it. That difference is clear. In addition, Mission: Impossible is strictly filmed, as the sequel (the last one) is scheduled for immediately next year. Just like it used to be with James Bond. And to be honest, the makers of Mission: Impossible are now making better Bond movies than the makers of James Bond.

tom cruise hangs from plane mission impossible rogue nation © 2015 Paramount Pictures

There’s one big difference: While the name James Bond is familiar to everyone and interchangeable, Ethan Hunt is in Tom Cruise’s shadow. If he finally resigns after next year, Mission: Impossible will be over. The film series has stuck to eight films in 28 years, as long as Sean Connery stayed Licence to Kill, With the major difference that Bond distributed two films at the same time.

In addition, we still have glitter In just a few short weeks another old movie hero is brought back to life: Michael Keaton as Batman. All very sympathetic, but what is it about? Ben Affleck is also just taking part. Like Batman! Put Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan in a movie together and call them both James Bond. He also did it in triplicate with Spider-Man. Ah well, the public eats it and forgets it.

For example, Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise will soon be cast in Carbonite and when calm returns after a blockbuster summer (and Barbara Broccoli has passed away), the new man can report. He is going to try it with all the ups and downs for the next ten years. Because you can grumble all you want about James Bond, and you can kill him, but no one can stop you.

Until then, in the absence of a new Bond film: enjoy what can be seen at the cinema!

Just this one more…

Anything james bond netherlands Publication is carried out on an entirely voluntary and non-profit basis. Do you want to jbn Support through a donation, so Better Articles will benefit fully. Every cent is invested directly into our website. You can donate through the bank account number given below. We thank you so much for your gift.

NL55 Rabo 0338 6331 46 in the name of James Bond Netherlands Foundation