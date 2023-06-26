Blokhuis de Podcast: Nick Drake, the unsung genius

Nick Drake is someone admired and influenced by great musicians. For example, Elton John, who recorded some of his songs around 1970. REM’s Peter Buck says he was influenced by Drake, and The Cure’s Robert Smith had a four-song cassette tape that he listened to constantly when The Cure recorded their debut album. As wonderful as it all sounds, the record barely sold. And Drake didn’t find immediate success either.

Nick moves back in with his parents and becomes a lonely freak. He has been hospitalized after suffering a severe nervous breakdown, but has nevertheless begun work on his fourth record. But that record never came. He was found dead in his bed on the morning of 25 November. Her overdose of anti-depressants – whether conscious or not – is the cause of death. Sad incident in more ways than one. Rarely has the word misunderstood been so apt. He was neglected during his lifetime.

Because in 1999, Nick Drake’s records suddenly started selling. America discovered a shy Briton who made brilliant records. His name is popping up more and more, his music is being used on soundtracks and amazing artists are going to cover his songs.

But long after his death, he continued to inspire musicians.

