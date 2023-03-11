Blonde is voted worst film of the year by the Golden Raspberry 2023

After much anticipation for Ana de Armas in Blonde, the film that tells the story of Marilyn Monroe ended up not pleasing enough to be the “star” of the Golden Raspberry 2023.

The film was voted the worst of 2023, having beaten big favorites to the title such as Pinocchio, Have a Good Fight, The King’s Daughter and Morbius.

blonde it also won the award for worst screenplay.

Ana de Armasin turn, seems not to have been harmed by this, considering that she was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscar 2023, precisely for her performance in the Netflix film.

With direction of Andrew Dominik, blonde is available at Netflix.

Based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, blonde is just a speculation of the life of Norma Jeane Mortenson (Ana de Armas) until she became a sex symbol, actress and model Marylin Monroe, in the 1950s and 60s.

After a traumatic childhood, Norma Jeane Mortenson became a movie star and sex symbol in 1950s Hollywood under the pseudonym Marilyn Monroe. But, the appearances on the silver screen are in stark contrast to the love problems, exploitation, abuse of power and drug addiction that she faced in her private life.