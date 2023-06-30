Bloodied man falls from awning, shocking resident

bleeding man

Even a day after the incident, there are many questions in the mind of the police about how and why the blood-soaked man was murdered. A police spokesman said, “We have not yet been able to definitively determine the identity of the man.” stentor, The investigation is on and guilt cannot be ruled out.

In any case, the shock was good, in Deventer’s Bekkumerstraat, where the bizarre incident took place. “I was quietly smoking a cigarette under a canopy when I heard rumblings above my head,” says a neighbor who did not wish to be named. stentor, “It must be the roof tiles, I thought to myself. At that moment my screen exploded and a blood-soaked man fell into it.

Before the resident had a chance to shoot him, the bloodied man had already fled. “He immediately climbed over the wall and came to my neighbors. After that I never saw him again.” However, a day later, the sound of the man’s bloody footsteps are still visible on his roof and there is a large tear in his canopy.

