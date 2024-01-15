Blue Cross vs. Chivas: Feitelson credits Chicharito for headquarters change

This Sunday it became official the Matchday 10 matches of the Clausura 2024 between blue Cross And Shivaj It will be played next Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 pm Aztec Stadiumand not in Sports City Stadium As originally thought.

Via a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Celestial team explained that the modification was due to a request Civil Defense SecretaryBecause it was difficult to hold the meeting in Colonia Noche Buena due to security and logistical issues, as there was a concert at the time. Alejandro Fernandez In bullring mexicoProperty located on one side of a cement site.

However, this argument was quickly rejected david fetelsonanalyst televisaWho published a message on the same social network, where he denied that the real reason for the change of place was ‘Fall’, as the singing had known for a long time.

Instead, Fetelson said the real reason for the change was blue Cross You can get better economic dividends in the Colosseo de Santa Ursula because a trip to Guadalajara javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez He has already recovered, because he came on as a substitute this Saturday cougar And that represents a major box office magnet.

"To blame Alejandro Fernandez for the change of venue of the game against Chivas is a fallacy. What happens is that Cruz Azul realizes the size of the business Chivas, Chicharito at the Azteca Stadium…period. No problem No" .

What is the capacity of Azteca Stadium and Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium?

whose house is it Machine In the current tournament of Liga MX It has a capacity of only 36,000 spectators, while it is also the home of America And if it is filled the Mexican national team almost doubles that figure with 83,000 fans.

however visit Shivaj Our country’s capital always brings together a large number of red and white fans, which has an impact on the box office, now Chicharito Among their ranks, a major entry is expected into the property south of CDMX.