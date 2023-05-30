Blue Ivy performs with Beyoncé as brother and sister watch

After a long hiatus, Beyoncé is back with a new tour. Two weeks after kick-off in Stockholm, Queen Bey is in Stadium de France in Paris. She has a huge surprise for this concert: halfway through the show, her own daughter Blue Ivy appears on stage – and it’s clear that she Speed Inherited from his mother.

Beyonce and Blue on stage together

Now Beyoncé’s Concerts Are Usually Already Full eventsBut last Friday, he surprised everyone with a spectacular guest appearance. In addition to her regular group of dancers, her daughter Blue Ivy also took the stage. during the number my power, The 11-year-old danced to the stars in heaven, and it resulted in much cheer. As a proud mother, Beyoncé herself shares many pictures on Instagram. My beautiful first child. I am so proud and grateful to be your mother. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she wrote in the caption. Also present during the performance were Blue Ivy’s father, JAY-Z, brother Sir and sister Rumi. Love you blue!’ was seen cheering while holding a sign board. Display Blue Ivy returns to her family, where she is once again greeted with enthusiasm. Curious how was his performance? See picture here: