BMW hires robots, these are humanoids with artificial intelligence that will work in the factory

It measures 1.70 cm and is capable of lifting 20 kg of weight. (Youtube: Image)

Many human-sized robots have been seen in use, but usually only during experimental stages or within the work areas of their creators, as is the case with robots from well-known companies such as Amazon or Boston Dynamics.

However, This is the first time that two companies, Chitra and BMWHaving no connection to each other, they decide to establish an agreement to cooperate using humanoid robots.

The startup’s robot is called Figure 01, it is 1.70 meters tall and can carry objects weighing up to 20 kilograms.

The humanoid will arrive at the BMW factory in South Carolina. (Shape)

Its total weight is 60 kg and Can work autonomously for up to 5 hours, This robot has the ability to move at a speed of 1.2 meters per second.

What really sets this robot apart is not its ability to operate from pre-installed instructions, but thanks to a built-in artificial intelligence system.Similar to ChatGPT, which allows you to learn how to perform new tasks just by watching explanatory videos.

The humanoids in the picture will be deployed at BMW, specifically, at its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which currently employs 11,000 people.

The Figure 01 is autonomous for five hours. (Shape)

After receiving training to perform specific tasks, they will be integrated into manufacturing processes including the body shop, sheet metal and warehouse over the next 12 to 24 months.

,We designed robots to live safely with humans, Working with BMW on automation in the manufacturing facility is a great validation for us,” said Brett Adcock, CEO of Chitra.

The same robot hired by BMW became popular a few days ago when Figge posted a video of it making coffee.

Although there are many humanoid robots capable of performing similar tasks, what was shocking was that Figure 01 only needed ten hours of training to be able to make coffee.

The robot has the ability to manipulate capsules and coffee makers. (Shape)

The robot is programmed to execute movement commands that allow it to focus on aspects such as maintaining balance, foot position and manipulating objects with its hands.

With my recent task of making coffee, The robot can receive instructions from the operator to make coffee and complete the task within minutes,

“As we reach the upper limits of our production capacity, humanoids will join the workforce with the ability to think, learn, and safely interact with their environment,” the company says.

Tesla last year announced the arrival of a new version of its humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2Specially designed with enhanced mobility capabilities in your neck and hands, as well as built-in sensors in your fingers, allowing you to manipulate delicate objects by applying different levels of pressure.

The new model has more mobility in the neck and sensitivity in the fingers. (x)

This new model, also known as Tesla Bot Gen 2, has been equipped with a mechanism in the neck that allows subtle and fluid movements similar to those of a human being.

The Elon Musk-led company claims that the Optimus Gen 2 can run at 30% faster speeds than its predecessor. This progress is mainly due to a new configuration in the structure of the humanoid’s legs.Whose shape is now similar to human feet.

Tesla’s vision for robots is that they can learn and adapt to different situations and environmentsWhich will include the integration of machine learning and computer vision technologies.

Tesla’s expertise in driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles such as Autopilot will likely play a role in the development and functionality of humanoid robots.