Bnews · Indirect? Maíra Cardi’s boyfriend pins his ex-wife

Published on 03/30/2023, at 2:27 pm Playback/ Instagram Registered by Franciely Gomes

Thiago Nigro starred in a climate this Thursday (30). Maíra Cardi’s boyfriend made a controversial statement on the web, which was pointed out as a hint at his ex-wife, Camila Ferreira.

He published a text on social networks praising the life coach and took the opportunity to pin his ex. “I couldn’t be happier to have this woman on my side. The walk of life often brings us pain and suffering, whether physical or emotional. And as much as we try to avoid it, sometimes we end up hurting other people, even if we don’t mean to, ”he said.

“It’s amazing how some people seem to be incapable of enjoying the happiness of others. There are always those who try to minimize our achievements, or who make us feel guilty for achieving our goals, ”she added.

It is worth remembering that Camila made some enigmatic publications, shortly after the announcement of Thiago’s relationship with Maíra. She even responded to some fan comments and posted a photo with a song about cheating.

