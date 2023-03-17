Bnews · Maíra Cardi reveals monthly supermarket bill and surprising value; know how much

Published on 03/15/2023, at 6:00 pm – Updated at 6:09 pm Playback/Instagram Registered by Franciely Gomes

Maíra Cardi’s name became one of the most talked about on the web this Wednesday (15), after an old video of the life coach went viral on social media. At the time, the blonde revealed that she spends BRL 15,000 a month at the supermarket, leaving her followers shocked by the revelation.

Frightened by the repercussion of the images, Arthur Aguiar’s ex-wife justified the reason for the exorbitant value. “I spend BRL 15,000 on supermarkets, because my employees eat exactly what I eat. I want these people to live comfortably,” she explained.

“My daughter’s nanny leaves her children to take care of mine. I want her to have the same comfort in her house that I have in mine. I want her to eat at her house what I’m eating at mine,” she added, who recently made her first public appearance alongside her new boyfriend.

“I don’t want her to eat everything good and the best at my house, go to her house, there’s nothing for her to eat and she gets sad. She will come back with this sad energy. If I can change it…”, she concluded.

