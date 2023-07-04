BNNVARA to air documentary ‘The Trouble with Kanye’ next week

For the documentary, journalist Mobeen Azhar travels to the United States to find out how Yeh (formerly known as Kanye West) has become a poster child for hatred and division. a lot of criticism In October 2022, Ye (formerly Kanye West) was widely criticized when he wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt during his fashion show in Paris. That criticism became worse when he later made several anti-Semitic statements on social media and spread inflammatory lies during interviews. Award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar travels to the United States to learn more about Yeh’s recent behavior and the rumors surrounding his new presidential campaign.

visit different places

Mobin visits various locations for the documentary to learn more about the rapper. He visits Cody in Wyoming, among others, where Yeh bought a large farm in 2019. In Cody, he went from being a provocative rapper to a born-again Christian. He also wanted to create jobs in his new hometown by bringing production of his fashion line to Cody. Mobin also visits Los Angeles and investigates how Yeh’s presidential campaign for the 2024 election is shaping up.

In addition, the reporter delves deeper into Ye’s career as a successful rapper and producer. For this he talks to Malik Yusef, with whom the rapper has worked over the years. With him he discusses Yeh’s statements about the rapper’s music and the white supremacist movement. In the end, Mobeen gets a direct line with Yeh and viewers of the documentary watch whether the journalist manages to confront the rapper with his findings.

