BNNWARA to broadcast ‘The Trouble with Kanye’ on NPO3

In October 2022, Ye (formerly Kanye West) was heavily criticized for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his fashion show in Paris. That criticism intensified when he later made several anti-Semitic statements on social media and spread inflammatory lies during interviews.

Set against the backdrop of Yeh’s recent behavior and rumors of his new presidential campaign, this documentary follows award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar as he travels to the United States to find out how one of America’s most popular artists Has become the poster child of hatred and division. ,

Mobin visited Cody in Wyoming, where Kanye bought a massive farm in 2019, among others. In Cody, he went from being a provocative rapper to a born-again Christian. They also wanted to create jobs in their new hometown by moving production of their fashion line to Cody.

In Los Angeles, Mobeen then examines how Yeh’s presidential campaign for the 2024 election appears to be shaping up. To the concern of many, it is joining forces with a far-right online streamer known for his anti-Semitic statements. You from increasingly fanatical beliefs.

Mobin also delves deep into Yeh’s nearly twenty year career as a successful rapper and producer. He talks with, among others, Malik Yusef, with whom Yeh has collaborated on music over the years. He heard from him how the music he made was a means to “wake people up and learn about the true plight of African people in this day and age”. Malik does not understand why he is only standing for the white supremacy movement. Mobin questions whether some of Yeh’s statements can be linked to the ideology of the black supremacist movement.

Eventually, Mobin gets a direct link to Ye and hopes to confront him with his findings.

‘The Trouble With Kanye’ Today is Friday July 14 To see 9:15 p.m. Honey bee By BNN But NPO 3 and on NPO Start.

Watch the trailer below: