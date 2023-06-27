Bo Hoebe Wins Encased Poker Series

This weekend the Enschede Poker Series (EPS) took place at Holland Casino Enschede. Bo Hoebe traveled east and managed to reach at least three final tables in Enschede. On top of that, he won the EPS Main Event for €51,272, as well as a ticket to the Dutch Open.

While international attention is currently focused on the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP), there was also a new tournament series on the sporting calendar in the Netherlands. This time poker players could go to Holland Casino Enschede where the Enschede Poker Series (EPS) was played.

One of the poker players who traveled east was 24-year-old Bo Hoebe from Rotterdam. He previously finished as Bubbleboy at the Tournament of Champions in the WSOP, where he was allowed to play following his win on the WSOP circuit in Venlo. He traveled to Enschede with Tom “tom_poker_nl” Talboom, and immediately made it to the final table in the first event:

“I started the week with Tom with a late registration in the €345 tournament. In this tournament I immediately doubled with the first hand and made a nice deep run. I ended up in seventh place, for €1,584. bob hobe

After his deep run, he could still choose between late registration in the €1,100 High Roller, or the €220 Hyper Turbo. The young Rotterdammer chose the latter, and again it was not a bad choice:

“In the end I opted for the €220 Hyper Turbo, and here too I ran deep. I started the final table with a huge chip lead, but in unfortunate circumstances with the last four players I ran into another player twice in chips. Here I finished fourth for €1,435.” bob hobe

Ten Kate dominates the final table

This weekend was the conclusion of the €785 Enschede Poker Series Main Event. After two deep runs, Hoebe entered the final table as the chip leader, while well-known names such as Ferry Einkink, Jonas ten Cate and Kees Aerts joined in.

It was a dramatic final day for Aerts, as he lost a flip against Icink and lost against Ten Kett. He therefore finished eighth for €6,280, with Marco den Blanken ninth for €4,785. Jan Braun (seventh, €8,264), Jelmar Schurmans (sixth, €10,874), and Roel Bosma (fifth, €14,300) also went off the rails early.

Hoebe crowns his feat in Enschede

In the last four, Ten Cate had a huge lead, which allowed them to put a lot of pressure on their opponents. Sharbel Mouche finished fourth for €18,731 and the chip leader was suddenly able to win the tournament with one hand.

Ikink made an all-in move with a queen-jack, after which Hoebe also made an all-in move with a pocket ten. Ten Kate tanked for a while then called from Ace-Jack. However, Hobe’s hand was caught, allowing Ikink to move to third and the remaining two players to advance.

Ten Kett started with a chip lead, but Hobe quickly doubled the lead with pocket aces against top pair. Both players flush in the last hand , However, Hoebe was more inclined against ten cats ,

As a result, Ten Kate finished second for €34,091, while Hobe managed to win his first Main Event title at Holland Casino for €51,272.

Place Country player price (€) 1 bob hobe €51,272 2 jonas ten kate €34,091 3 Ferry Icink €24,358 4 sharbel mouche €18,731 5 roel bosma €14,300 6 Gelmar Schurmans €10,874 7 john braun €8,264 8 keith aerts €6,280 9 marco den blanken €4,785 Bo Hoebe Wins Enschede Poker Series Main Event

“What an amazing feeling!”

On Monday, we spoke to the brand new winner of the Main Event in Enschede, who indicated he is still recovering from a stressful day.

“My first main event win, what a great feeling. I am still recovering from long stressful days. That’s how I want to thank everyone for the support!” Encased Poker Series Main Event Winner

He also elaborated on the final day, in which he had a particularly difficult time with Jonas ten Cate on the left:

“The final table was not without its challenges. I was warned in advance about Jonas’ aggression. Unfortunately, he was two to my left during the final table, so we often fought with each other. So I went at the final table a bit more carefully than usual. With the ICM (Independent Chip Model) and some smaller stacks on the table, I wanted to avoid large pots with it at all costs. Still, we got into some big pots where I tried to keep control and not let them get out of hand. bob hobe

The turning point in the final three was for Hobe when he claimed the most important coin flip of his poker career with a pocket ten against ace-jacks and queen-jacks.

“Luckily I won the pot, giving me the €10,000 pagejump and the chip lead at heads-up. Ten Kate unfortunately didn’t want to do a deal. I was very impressed with his play, which is why I lost the chip lead very quickly. The last thing you want is to give Ten Cate more chips, because if he’s good at anything, it’s putting pressure on him. “Luckily I won a few more pots later, including a double with pocket aces in the lead hand. After that I had the chip lead again, so that made the ten kate a bit quieter. After consolidating his stack with a few blows, the deciding hand came with a flush over flush. Here I beat the ten kat with a J-high flush against his 8-high flush. As a result, I won a windfall in the main event for more than fifty thousand euros!” bob hobe

Hoebe also shared the reaction on his Instagram account, where he constantly updates his followers about all the developments in his successful poker career.