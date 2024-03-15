Boateng’s mother strengthens allegations of violence against her son

Boateng’s lawyer said that due to the ongoing procedures, the player cannot make public statements about his situation outside the court.

An email sent by the mother of jerome boateng A Berlin lawyer confirms allegations of sexual violence against a former player bayern And the German team, according to what the magazine announced this Friday Der Spiegel.

“For years my son has been mentally and physically abusing women. Now.” Cassia Lenhart He is suicidal and still doesn’t want to accept the consequences of his behavior,” his mother wrote. Boateng To the lawyer on 25 March 2021.

Jerome Boateng with Salernitana Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cassia Lenhard – former romantic partner Boateng– Committed suicide in Berlin on 9 February 2021.

lawyer of Boateng was announced on “Der Spiegel” Due to ongoing procedures, the player cannot make a public statement, but said he claims he never physically attacked Lenhart.

“Der Spiegel” Have managed to reconstruct a series of messages sent by Cassia Lenhart In the months before his death and other information gathered from Boateng’s crew and examined various documents on the case.

Shortly before his death, an unnamed lawyer told “Der Spiegel”Lenhart wanted to file a complaint against Boateng for sexual violence.

In some of the messages obtained from Lenhart’s mobile phone, which have been reproduced with the family’s permission, she mentions specific attacks carried out by Boateng.

“Unfortunately, I almost broke the thumb on my left hand,” he said in a message.

Boateng He spent the best years of his career bayernclub with which he won Champions League In 2013 and 2020. Furthermore, he was a starter for the world champion German team in 2014.

at the peak of your career Boateng -with a Ghanaian father- became a symbol of unification.

editorial selection

1 related

Following some controversial statements by Alexander Gauland, then leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), he said that Boateng He could play football very well but no one would want to have him as a neighbor – there were many demonstrations of solidarity and the then Bayer player was even welcomed to the Chancellery by Angela Merkel.

In early 2021, allegations of sexual violence arose and the scandal escalated following Lenhart’s suicide, which occurred a week after Boateng accused her of trying to blackmail him in an interview with the tabloid newspaper “Bild”.