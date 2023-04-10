Boca champion, charity event and more than 60,000 people

[COMUNICADO OFICIAL] During the long Easter weekend, Tecnópolis opened its doors to live GAMERGY Argentina 2023, one of the most important esports and gaming events internationally. The second edition of the festival in Argentina was organized by GGTech, IFEMA MADRID and Fenix ​​Entertainment. Throughout the three days, there were more than 62,000 attendees, surpassing the audience for 2022. In addition, more than 100,000 people enjoyed it live on streaming platforms.

One of the highlights was the Counter Strike Gamergy Cup final between Boca Juniors and Furious Gaming that left the Xeneizes as champions. And finally the arm-wrestling tournament for the benefit of the Garrahan Hospital in charge of Manute together with 16 content creators. The winners were Sophie Valentine and the youtuber Juan “JuanitoSay” Della Valle, who won the 400,000 that will go to the Garrahan Foundation.

Among the most notable activities, the Pulseadas Charity, in charge of the Spanish streamer Manute, stood out. 18 content creators squared off in the Arena where Sophie Valentine and Juanito Say were crowned champions. Among the participants were Carrera, Unicornio, Brunenger and Joaco López. Thanks to this solidarity tournament, it was possible to make a donation of $400,000 for the Garrahan Foundation. So, GAMERGY He put his grain of sand in the “BECOME A FRIEND” Campaign, which is focused on the expansion project of La Casa, adding 7 rooms and the conditioning of different spaces to provide greater comfort to the families staying there.

Boca champion in Gamergy Argentina 2023

Martina Galli, part of the Foundation’s Communications team, highlighted: “Fundación Garrahan has been working and committing to the community for 35 years, Casa Garrahan being one of the most important programs. For 26 years our house has been ‘home away from the home’ for more than 1000 children and adolescents a year, from all over the country. Casa Garrahan is sustained thanks to the supportive collaboration of the entire community”.

How could it be otherwise, another of the main attractions of the event was the presence of esports teams, with experiences and gaming arenas for the whole family. Squads like KRÜ Esports, Leviatán, Furious Gaming, Malvinas Gaming, VELOX, Stone Movistar, OXEN, Maycam Evolve and EBEA2 were present.

“We are very happy to have held the most important festival of this exciting industry in the country for the second time. Sports and entertainment have an increasingly massive audience, they generate a very large opening and business opportunity,” said Juan Diego Squetino , Director of Business Development for the Americas at GGTech.

It should be noted that it was the first Amazon Music event in Argentina and was present with a live show by Seven Kayne, Migrantes and Yami Safdie. The artists made the audience sing and dance on the 360 ​​stage.

“From Fenix ​​Entertainment we are happy to produce GAMERGY and in this way get closer to the growing gamer community with the most relevant content on the market, thus consolidating our expansion strategy in the entertainment industry”, commented Sebastián Bulgheroni, CCO and CMO of Fenix ​​Entertainment.

The esports industry has undoubtedly experienced exponential growth in the last decade, drawing the attention of major corporate sponsors from around the world. In Argentina, the world of videogames and its business is still in full swing, with a great growth of players and participating brands.

He “GAMERGY LATAM Tour” continues in Mexico, then Colombia and will have a great closing of the year with its landing in one of the largest countries in the world. For its third edition in Argentina next year, it aims to have more than 75,000 people.