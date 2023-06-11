Bocard, Denyer and Boon return to Red Lions for next Hockey Pro League games

Admin 37 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

© Belga

Red Lions’ Dutch selection manager Michel van den Heuvel on Thursday announced his selections for the upcoming games on Friday and Sunday in the context of the Hockey Pro League. The Olympic champions will travel to London to face India (Friday 3:40 PM) and Great Britain (Sunday 1:40 PM) in their seventh and eighth games.

Source: Belga

At the end of last week, the Lions took over with a strongly rejuvenated selection due to the absence of several permanent staff. They then won 2–1 against India and lost 3–1 against Great Britain. Belgium will recover Gauthier Bocard, Felix Denayer and Tom Boon this weekend at the expense of U23 Guillaume Hellin, Thomas Krolls and Romain Duvecot. The players, who will play in the final of the Dutch Championship on Sunday, will have a week’s rest.

Red Lions Selection:

Goalkeepers: Loic van Doren and Simon Vandenbroucke

Defenders Nicolas Poncelet, Loic Laupert, Arthur De Slover, Emmanuel Stockbrokes, Gauthier Bocard

Midfielders: John-John Dohmen, Arno van Dessel, Tobias Bekens, Victor Vagnez, Felix Denayer

Attackers: Thibaue Stockbrokes, Nelson Onana, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cousins, William Ghislain, Nicolas de Kerpel

Reserve: Guillermo Hainaut

(tags to translate) Red Lions

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Max Verstappen dominates first Spanish GP practice session

max verstappen , © Red Bull Content Pool Also at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Max …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved