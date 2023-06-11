Bocard, Denyer and Boon return to Red Lions for next Hockey Pro League games

Red Lions’ Dutch selection manager Michel van den Heuvel on Thursday announced his selections for the upcoming games on Friday and Sunday in the context of the Hockey Pro League. The Olympic champions will travel to London to face India (Friday 3:40 PM) and Great Britain (Sunday 1:40 PM) in their seventh and eighth games.

At the end of last week, the Lions took over with a strongly rejuvenated selection due to the absence of several permanent staff. They then won 2–1 against India and lost 3–1 against Great Britain. Belgium will recover Gauthier Bocard, Felix Denayer and Tom Boon this weekend at the expense of U23 Guillaume Hellin, Thomas Krolls and Romain Duvecot. The players, who will play in the final of the Dutch Championship on Sunday, will have a week’s rest.

Red Lions Selection:

Goalkeepers: Loic van Doren and Simon Vandenbroucke

Defenders Nicolas Poncelet, Loic Laupert, Arthur De Slover, Emmanuel Stockbrokes, Gauthier Bocard

Midfielders: John-John Dohmen, Arno van Dessel, Tobias Bekens, Victor Vagnez, Felix Denayer

Attackers: Thibaue Stockbrokes, Nelson Onana, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cousins, William Ghislain, Nicolas de Kerpel

Reserve: Guillermo Hainaut