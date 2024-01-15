Boeing and low deliveries of its planes forced airlines to reduce their flight schedules.

Boeing’s production and quality problems caused airlines to put their expansion and hiring plans on hold, affecting the aeronautical market. (EFE/Richie B. Tongo)



Airlines are reducing flights and adjusting their hiring plans for pilots and flight attendants as they prepare to receive fewer Boeing aircraft than previously planned. This is due to a reduction in production of its best-selling jet 737 maxwho faces more scrutiny Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) And this United States Department of Justice,

Southwest Airlines Boeing announced a reduction in flight capacity and reassessed its financial guidance, citing lower-than-expected deliveries of jets. As a result, its shares fell by about 15%.

United Airlines has stopped hiring pilots for two months and is looking for new planes airbusopponent of boeingTo fill the void. alaska air It was also reported that the company’s plans for the year are unstable due to uncertainty over its deliveries.

boeing It announced a number of measures to improve quality, including compliance checks and quality audits at its 737 factory, and promised to curb the practice of travel work, which increases the risk of errors in production.

According to Wall Street Journal, These steps are in response to the production audit FAA And the recently released findings by an independent panel, which reviewed the aircraft manufacturer’s practices after two fatal crashes 737 max In 2018 and 2019.

These issues have led airlines to give up hopes of getting smaller and larger models of the Max jet this year, due to growing uncertainty over when aviation regulators will approve these models. United Airlines The jets have been retired indefinitely maximum 10 Whereas, bigger than your schedule Southwest Now there is no hope of getting 27 jets maximum 7 What do they expect from 2024?

Southwest Airlinesone who specifically operates aircraft boeing, is particularly sensitive to the manufacturer’s problems and has announced that it will reduce its flight capacity mainly in the second half of the year. The airline now expects to receive only 46 79 max Plan of Planned for this year and has reduced its hiring of pilots by more than 50% and flight attendants by more than 60%.

Alaska has reported forced landings of jets for three weeks maximum 9 After the gate incident in January, it lost at least $150 million in profits. Although the airline has received partial compensation boeingIt underlines the financial impact of delivery delays boeing,

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines lead the list of airlines affected by the Boeing delivery crisis, demonstrating the interdependence between manufacturers and airlines. (Reuters/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo)

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair also announced cuts to its schedule in anticipation of aircraft deliveries during the peak summer season. boeing Will be less than expected.

Despite these challenges, some airlines remain optimistic boeing Will remove these obstacles. American AirlinesFor example, it demonstrated confidence in the manufacturer by ordering 85 new jets. boeing max 10 Last week, it is expected that the company can deliver new maximum 10 Till 2028.

These delays and adjustments in operations reflect the ongoing challenges facing the airline sector, compounded by Boeing’s production and quality issues, leaving airlines struggling to adapt to the changing landscape.

(With information from The Wall Street Journal)