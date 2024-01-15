Bolivian government captures “drug smuggling whale” and transports it to Brazil

“We have caught not a big fish, but a drug-trafficking whale.” Bolivian Government Minister (Interior) Eduardo del Castillo gave the example of the deportation of Brazilian drug smuggler Lurival da Fonseca, detained in Bolivia, to Brazil on February 15. The following day, Fonseca was flown by helicopter from the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra to Puerto Quijaro, on the border with Mato Grosso do Sul, the state in which the criminal had allegedly been supplying Bolivia with cocaine for more than ten years. Was.

According to press investigations in his country, Fonseca is considered the “third boss” of the Brazilian narcotics market, centered on the country’s areas bordering Bolivia. Which justifies the joy of Minister del Castillo when announcing his expulsion from Bolivia. “He is one of the biggest drug traffickers our country has ever seen,” he told the press.

Laurival Maximo da Fonseca, surname UncleEven more ParrotThe 56-year-old man was arrested at the Santa Filomena Ranch near San Ignacio de Velasco, 476 kilometers east of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The police was running an operation in this area for several days. A Brazilian was riddled with more than 15 bullets on Carnival Sunday and left at his home in the city two days later, while Bolivians celebrated “Challa,” or self-immolation, in honor of Pachamana, the earth goddess who was a Was Bolivian. He lost his life after being shot at a party with a history of drug trafficking.

These crimes are relatively uncommon in this area of ​​the country, which is dedicated to agribusiness, forestry and tourism. Authorities blamed a fight between two Brazilian cartels, the PCC and the Red Command, for control of Bolivian drug export routes to Brazil. Police sources consulted by that newspaper did not want to confirm whether there was any connection between the murders in San Ignacio and Fonseca.

According to these sources, after a long period of smuggling with Brazil, Fonseca began to use the opposite route, connecting to Chile. He is believed to be the mastermind behind a massive shipment of cocaine hidden in loads of wood that sailed from the wild Bolivian Chiquitania, where San Ignacio de Velasco is located, to Chilean ports across the Pacific Ocean, where The majority of Bolivian trade passes through. World.

Fonseca already had two Brazilian sanctions orders. Bolivian police activated their search at the end of December last year after seizing a stash of 8.7 tonnes of liquid cocaine in a shipment of timber bound for the Netherlands. Due to the amount of drugs seized, it was the most important operation in the history of the fight against drug trafficking in Bolivia. This resulted in the arrest and expulsion of the alleged mastermind.

The criminal used the name Ivo Anderson dos Santos in Bolivia, hid behind covert coverts and led a lifestyle very different from that of Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marcet, who left national authorities in hot water last year after fleeing the country with his film. Had put it. Marcet is still a fugitive, reportedly hiding in Paraguay. Assets worth more than ten million dollars were confiscated. Fonseca, on the other hand, only formally owned one exchange house and one service station. When he was arrested, he was with three other Brazilian citizens. Police are searching for his wife and two children.

The government will use this crackdown on crime in its dispute with former President Evo Morales, the former patriarch turned President Luis Arce’s main rival. Morales has accused the ruling party of “collaborating with drug trafficking.” Faced with this, del Castillo has shown data on what has been achieved by his management of the fight against drugs and has denounced the existence of links between some coca growers, Morales’ unelected farmers and drug traffickers. .

Follow all international information Facebook And xor in our weekly newspaper,