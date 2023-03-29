Bolsonarism and militarism inspired comic book villain with LGBT superhero | metropolises

The Boy Magya Against the Closet Monster comic will be released in June. The public can contribute to Chris Gonzatti’s project for Catarse

After the release of Can an LGBTQIA+ be a Superhero in Brazil?, writer Chris Gonzatti used his experience as a researcher in queer studies and pop culture to develop his new project, now in comics, Boy Magya Contra o Monstro do Armário.

The comic will be released in June, at Poc Con, independently. The public can contribute to the project through Catarse.

History

The story is about a gay man who, through the magic crystal of the goddess Iris (goddess of the rainbow), gets the superpower to materialize anything he imagines. For that, he needs to be happy, something that happens quickly when he listens to his playlist with songs from Xuxa, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga or Pabllo Vittar.

But it’s that “with great power comes great responsibility” story. Faced with this, the hero will have to “put his face in the sun” to fight against the hatred and prejudice that plagues Brazil. One of his duties is to protect President Erika, a black woman in drag, from the terrible General Ostra, who will play down alongside Trigger, the last monster in his closet of darkness, to regain power.

Bolsonarism

When questioned, Chris explained the message he wanted to leave when writing Boy Magya Against the Monster in the Closet: “We can overcome hatred through community and using values ​​different from those used by the extreme right. All entertainment is political and Brazil needs a politically positioned LGBT+ superhero.”

This hatred that the author cites is represented in the comic by General Ostra, a character inspired by Bolsonarism. “He is a symptom of a nostalgic past in relation to the dictatorship. It points out the problem of amnesty in Brazil. Therefore, he is a mixture, as a character, of figures like Jair Bolsonaro and Carlos Brilhante Ustra”, detailed Gonzatti.

The writer from Rio Grande do Sul developed the project in partnership with Guilherme Smee in the script, Danverdura in the art, Maria Olivia in the illustration and Germana Viana in the edition.