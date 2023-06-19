Bombshell with Tommy Lee and Johnny Depp

This is over in the diesel as well. Final Day of Show: A Smashing Def Leppard, A Very Good Mötley Crüe and More! an overview.

Def Leppard ★★★★☆



Image AFP

After a band with a drummer with one and a half legs – The Ghost Inside, on Saturday – a band with a drummer with one arm was allowed to close Graspop. A small fan of metal doesn’t need to listen to a song by The Bloodhound Gang to know that this is Def Leppard.

With ‘Let’s Get Rocked’ Joe Elliott and his collaborators immediately indicated what the intent was. Even though the meadow was already pretty empty from earlier in the day, many fans expected one very last party. With fast playing, a barrel full of great songs, a new record from last year and three thousand years of experience, he was a piece of cake for the British.

Def Leppard lets grasspop enjoy one last time (‘Rocket’, ‘Take What You Want’, and of course ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’) guitars, rolling bass and tight drums, here and there (power) with ballads (‘This Guitar’, ‘Bring on the Heartbreak’) through it all. After the last notes of ‘Photograph’, thousands of grasshoppers headed for their homes or tents. Fireworks provided the final – minor – bang. The countdown to Graspop 2024 can begin.

Motley Cream ★★★★☆



Image Alex Vanhee

A stage filled with pink neon, decorated with two scantily clad women? It had to be Mötley Crüe. After Johnny Depp (Hollywood Vampires) a little earlier in the evening, Graspop actually had another ‘big’ movie star on the bill yesterday with Tommy Lee.

With ‘Wild Side’ and ‘Shout at the Devil’, Vince Neil & Co. immediately began their set. With every issue of Crew that is more or less about female beauty — and there are quite a few — Ari and Hannah, as they were called — wander around, less than once the other. It seemed like the ’80s were still in full swing, and no one seemed to care.

A good amount of rain fell for a moment, which threatened to spoil the party, but it persisted with showers. The crew borrowed a few songs from collaborators, ‘Helter Skelter’, ‘Anarchy in the UK – (USA)’ and ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, but then tapped from their own barrel of booze. Ari and Hannah continued to give their best and some women in the audience, encouraged very eagerly by the band, showed their breasts. No one shouted #MeToo.

The sound clip of Donald Trump “Grab ‘Em by the Pussy” preceded two giant robot women blowing up and introducing “Girls, Girls, Girls”. Subtlety was far – far – to be found with Mötley Crüe, but the contrast would surprise and disappoint.

Lorna Shore ★★★★☆



Image Alex Vanhee

Of all the bands in yesterday’s Graspop, Lorna Shore was undoubtedly the most extreme. However, the deathcore band from New Jersey is extremely popular, not least because of the charismatic and talented vocalist Will Ramos. He joined the band in 2021 and since then Lorna Shore has been at the helm of thirteen years of its existence. This was clearly noticeable in the Metal Dome, which was too small for all the people who wanted to see the band.

This was the Americans’ first visit to Graspop, and we have a feeling it won’t be their last. It should come as no surprise that Lorna Shore has the place flat. If the whole audience is chanting your band’s name at the end of your set, you did something right. And if Lorna Shore did it! Highlights from a performance that only included highlights: ‘Sun // Eater’ and ‘To the Hellfire’. again next year, and again in a bigger tent, Graspop!

Hippopotamus ★★★★☆



Image Alex Vanhee

If we Belgians are good at anything, it’s making noises in the genres of post-, prog- and slug-metal. See also Amenera, Steak and Brutus, among others. Also included on that list: Mechelen Hippotractor – yes, it has to be capitalized. At an ungodly early hour, he still had to make his big bang on a half-empty marquee. But what a blast it was! The marquee automatically filled up more and more. People passing by had to stop.

Like a hippo on a farm vehicle, the quintet rumbled through a set that was as mesmerizing as it was terrifying. In their own words, the band seeks to evoke images of nature with their music. Flowers and bees are not among them on a sunny spring day, we guess. HIPPOTRAKTOR came, saw and delivered a concert that easily made the top five of the day. There’s some conservatism involved, and Onz Man readily admits he has more than enough warmth for the genre, but that doesn’t detract from how much the band wiped the floor with Marquee. Put those gentlemen out in the dark somewhere next year.

Hollywood Vampires ★★★½☆



Image Alex Vanhee

It rained super groups on Graspop Sunday. After Elegant Weapons and Generation Sex, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry (Aerosmith) and Johnny Depp also had a Hollywood vampire hobby that got out of hand. They brought an impressive old-school wall of Marshall amplifiers, cool visuals and otherwise just themselves, some video material and a fair share of great rock songs.

Alice Cooper, 75, is no less a rock star than she was thirty years ago. The older he gets, the less makeup he has to wear to look scarier, but otherwise remains as physically fit and in good voice as ever. The rest of the vampires were looking forward to it, and together they turned it into a rousing party, including their own songs and covers, pieces of ‘Baba O’Riley’ and ‘Another Brick in the Who’ by The Who. The Wall’ and ‘Walk This Way’. Johnny Depp sings a very popular version of Bowie’s ‘Heroes’. The Vampire ends with Alice Cooper’s ‘School’s Out’, with ‘Master’ Alice dressed in a white tailcoat and top hat. encourage!

