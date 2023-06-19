Bombshell with Tommy Lee, Johnny Depp and Helmut Lotti

This is over in the diesel as well. Last day of the show: a blasting Def Leppard, a great Mötley Crüe and a real crowd for ‘Helmut’ Lotti! an overview.

Rude Meert

Def Leppard ★★★★☆



Image AFP

After a band with a drummer with one and a half legs – The Ghost Inside, on Saturday – a band with a drummer with one arm was allowed to close Graspop. A small fan of metal doesn’t need to listen to a song by The Bloodhound Gang to know that this is Def Leppard.

With ‘Let’s Get Rocked’ Joe Elliott and his collaborators immediately indicated what the intent was. Even though the meadow was already pretty empty from earlier in the day, many fans expected one very last party. With fast playing, a barrel full of great songs, a new record from last year and three thousand years of experience, he was a piece of cake for the British.

Def Leppard lets grasspop enjoy one last time (‘Rocket’, ‘Take What You Want’, and of course ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’) guitars, rolling bass and tight drums, here and there (power) with ballads (‘This Guitar’, ‘Bring on the Heartbreak’) through it all. After the last notes of ‘Photograph’, thousands of grasshoppers headed for their homes or tents. Fireworks provided the final – minor – bang. The countdown to Graspop 2024 can begin.

Motley Cream ★★★★☆



Mötley Crüe. Image Alex Vanhee

A stage filled with pink neon, decorated with two scantily clad women? It had to be Mötley Crüe. After Johnny Depp (Hollywood Vampires) a little earlier in the evening, Graspop actually had another ‘big’ movie star on the bill yesterday with Tommy Lee.

With ‘Wild Side’ and ‘Shout at the Devil’, Vince Neil & Co. immediately began their set. With every issue of Crew that is more or less about female beauty — and there are quite a few — Ari and Hannah, as they were called — wander around, less than once the other. It seemed like the ’80s were still in full swing, and no one seemed to care.

A good amount of rain fell for a moment, which threatened to spoil the party, but it persisted with showers. The crew borrowed a few songs from collaborators, ‘Helter Skelter’, ‘Anarchy in the UK – (USA)’ and ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, but then tapped from their own barrel of booze. Ari and Hannah continued to give their best and some women in the audience, encouraged very eagerly by the band, showed their breasts. No one shouted #MeToo.

The sound clip of Donald Trump “Grab ‘Em by the Pussy” preceded two giant robot women blowing up and introducing “Girls, Girls, Girls”. Subtlety was far – far – to be found with Mötley Crüe, but the contrast would surprise and disappoint.

Lorna Shore ★★★★☆



Image Alex Vanhee

Of all the bands in yesterday’s Graspop, Lorna Shore was undoubtedly the most extreme. However, the deathcore band from New Jersey is extremely popular, not least because of the charismatic and talented vocalist Will Ramos. He joined the band in 2021 and since then Lorna Shore has been at the helm of thirteen years of its existence. This was clearly noticeable in the Metal Dome, which was too small for all the people who wanted to see the band.

This was the Americans’ first visit to Graspop, and we have a feeling it won’t be their last. It should come as no surprise that Lorna Shore has the place flat. If the whole audience is chanting your band’s name at the end of your set, you did something right. And if Lorna Shore did it! Highlights from a performance that only included highlights: ‘Sun // Eater’ and ‘To the Hellfire’. again next year, and again in a bigger tent, Graspop!

Hippopotamus ★★★★☆



Image Alex Vanhee

If we Belgians are good at anything, it’s making noises in the genres of post-, prog- and slug-metal. See also Amenera, Steak and Brutus, among others. Also included on that list: Mechelen Hippotractor – yes, it has to be capitalized. At an ungodly early hour, he still had to make his big bang on a half-empty marquee. But what a blast it was! The marquee automatically filled up more and more. People passing by had to stop.

Like a hippo on a farm vehicle, the quintet rumbled through a set that was as mesmerizing as it was terrifying. In their own words, the band seeks to evoke images of nature with their music. Flowers and bees are not among them on a sunny spring day, we guess. HIPPOTRAKTOR came, saw and delivered a concert that easily made the top five of the day. There’s some conservatism involved, and Onz Man readily admits he has more than enough warmth for the genre, but that doesn’t detract from how much the band wiped the floor with Marquee. Put those gentlemen out in the dark somewhere next year.

Hollywood Vampires ★★★½☆



Johnny Depp. Image Alex Vanhee

It rained super groups on Graspop Sunday. After Elegant Weapons and Generation Sex, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry (Aerosmith) and Johnny Depp also had a Hollywood vampire hobby that got out of hand. They brought an impressive old-school wall of Marshall amplifiers, cool visuals and otherwise just themselves, some video material and a fair share of great rock songs.

Alice Cooper, 75, is no less a rock star than she was thirty years ago. The older he gets, the less makeup he has to wear to look scarier, but otherwise remains as physically fit and in good voice as ever. The rest of the vampires were looking forward to it, and together they turned it into a rousing party, including their own songs and covers, pieces of ‘Baba O’Riley’ and ‘Another Brick in the Who’ by The Who. The Wall’ and ‘Walk This Way’. Johnny Depp sings a very popular version of Bowie’s ‘Heroes’. The Vampire ends with Alice Cooper’s ‘School’s Out’, with ‘Master’ Alice dressed in a white tailcoat and top hat. encourage!

‘Helmut’ Loti. Image Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News

Helmut Lotti (★★★and a half,

Half an hour before starting his ‘goose metal’ it looked as if the metal dome he was programmed in would be too small for Helmut – with two L – loti for the occasion. And the same happened. The tent was even closed at one point, as it was too full. A ribbon didn’t stop a bunch of stubborn people from trying to make the smallest space that was available even smaller. Vigilant security intervened, narrowly averting a disturbance. And all that for a Flemish singer, don’t you understand.

Or at least, once you’ve seen Helmut Lotti appear. He wore tight leather pants for the occasion. He also came in a black tailcoat and white shirt, but that coat came off halfway through Dio’s first song, “Holy Diver”. After one song the white shirt went away too, and Helmut was standing there in a black T-shirt with some kind of monster. We guess, we weren’t far enough away to see it properly. Anyway, Hellmut looked like metal.

In the short hours that followed they delivered one hit after another: ‘Smoke on the Water’, ‘Run to the Hills’, ‘Paranoid’, ‘Poison’ – you dare, waltzing into the same festival with Alice Cooper – , “Still Loving You” and some more bangers. Helmut also wrote his own metal song ‘The Darkness’, which premiered at Graspop.

As a true international artist, Helmut brought his binding texts into English. They closed with “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses, which turned out to be the best version of that song of the entire weekend after the band’s poor performance on Thursday.

For really heavy work, Helmut still lacks some grit in the voice, but if Slash is still looking for Axel’s replacement, he knows who to call. Will she have Helmut’s number?



Generation Sex. Image Alex Vanhee

Generation Sex (★★★)

Back in the day after Elegant Weapons, Generation Sex was another supergroup, but of a completely different nature. On vocals we find the one and only Billy Idol and Paul Cook behind the drums and Paul Cook playing bass, both once a genuine Sex Pistols. Together with Tony James (Sig Sig Sputnik), they seek to relive the heyday of yesteryear for the entertainment of their generation, and hope that young people can learn from it too. Already, it’s a little scary to wait and see if it will work. The Sex Pistols weren’t exactly known for their professionalism. The band opened without much fanfare with Billy Idol’s own Generation X performing ‘Ready Steady Go’. He has perhaps sung more consistently, but there is no lack of dedication, certainly not for a 68-year-old. Idol found his tone again, followed by dirty versions of ‘Pretty Vacant’, ‘God Save the Queen’ and other punk classics, but there was still room at the front of the stage for ‘Dancing With Myself’. Does Graspop not like old punks?

Videos in Better Times of Gentlemen were played in the background. They’re supposed to remind you that they were once young and wild. They are – in spite of all the letters of the nobility – now definitely not. They can’t help themselves and we don’t see ourselves doing that at that age, so here’s the order of honor.

Agreed, there was a lot of ‘bompa tella’ in Idol’s compulsive lyrics and Steve Jones messing up because he couldn’t find the right effects pedal was a bit pathetic too. But the goon is not dead, shall we agree? The closing track ‘My Way’ topped the funeral. Hope this is not a bad sign.



Bloodywood. Image Alex Vanhee

Bloodywood (★★★)

They once started as a joke, making metal parodies of pop songs for YouTube, but Bloodywood has since become a deadly serious band. Six angry Indians from New Delhi mix metal (nu) with traditional instruments. And that works. From the Jupiler stage, they liberally spread their angry raps, riffs and catchy beats. Bloodywood is a very socially engaged band, and called for a focus on mental wellness between songs. He also called for an end to sexual violence. And he warned not to trust journalists. We found his route very pleasant. Hopefully this will restore their faith in journalism.

Paledesk (★★★)

Paledusk is a gang of young dogs from Japan. The singer had just bought a skate shop and the bassist has spent years training in some form of martial art. At least forty viewing tips! The gentlemen from Paledusk were in Belgium for the first time, and they were very pleased with it. At 12, while most of the Grasshoppers were still rubbing the goo from their eyes, they had already given a solid lap at the Metal Dome. Their crossover encouraged metalheads who were already awake for their first moshpit of the day. Go easy on that breakfast, guys! But the love for the band was justified. Keep an eye on those people.



elegant weapon. Image Alex Vanhee

Elegant Weapon (★★and a half,

At lunchtime on the South Stage, Elegant Weapons, a “super group”, took the stage, consisting of Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) on guitar, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) on vocals, Dave Rimmer (Uriah Heap) on bass, and Christopher Williams (Junk) on bass. accept) on guitar. Rex Brown originally played bass in the band, but is now very busy with another group. Panthera, or something like that. But even without Rex, a lot of experience in Elegant Weapons. So technically it was all great, but what are the really exciting songs that stick around? No, not that again. Supergroups can be surprisingly refreshing, but sometimes a glorified hobby club of musicians with way too much time to kill. He himself thought it was perfectly fine, but it felt a little too generic and on autopilot to us.