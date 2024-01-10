Bong Joon-ho’s film Mickey 17 with Robert Pattinson no longer has a release date

Warner also announced the delay of Godzilla X Kong.

According to Diversity, Warner Bros. Studios. taken out mickey 17next movie from bong joon-ho, of his calendar. It was originally scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024, but a source confirmed to American media that the decision to delay it was taken to allow more time for post-production.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom Therefore, its release date has been brought forward to take its place mickey 17 on March 29 in the United States, instead of its initial release on April 12, 2024.

Robert Pattinson feature film star bong joon-ho Which tells the story of Mickey 7, an employee whose mission is to colonize a frozen planet. Each time he dies, his memories are implanted into a newly resurrected body so that he can resume his mission.

It is the third English-language film from the South Korean filmmaker snowpiercer And okja, steven yun, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie And mark ruffalo These are all the cast members of this mysterious project based on the science fiction novel mickey 7 By Edward Ashton. The studio hasn’t revealed anything yet other than a cryptic teaser. There are no new release dates planned at this time.

About this Godzilla x Kong: The New KingdomThis work is part of the MonsterVerse continuity and is a direct sequel to godzilla vs kong, According to the title and trailer, this time the two Titans will have to unite to fight a new threat: another giant ape, who is responsible for the death of Kong’s family. The film is released in the United States on March 29. Will changing its date affect France? For now, it is scheduled for April 10.