Bonjour, Glamour: Vitoria Fiore opens up the fashion and beauty news you need to know | Fashion

Bonjour, Glamour! Vitoria Fiore, better known as Not That Cliché, makes her debut as a Glamor columnist with fresh weekly videos shared on our website and social media. Every Friday, at 8 am, she enjoys her breakfast and is updated with a tour of the news that moved the world of fashion in Brazil and in the world. After all, what was there to talk about at the beginning of April?

#1 India in Fashion



Starting with India. You may have noticed a lot of celebrities like Zendaya, Law Roach, Gigi Hadid and Marina Ruy Barbosa in Mumbai this week. A few days after the Dior Pre Fall show, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center opened, which inaugurated the “India in Fashion” exhibition – curated by none other than Hamish Bowles, fashion journalist and global editor of Vogue.

#2 Aesop

One brand that got everyone talking was Aesop – it’s famous on TikTok for its extremely expensive hand soap (almost R$300), but everyone promises it’s worth every penny. I’ve used it and I admit, it’s pretty tasty. Anyway, the brand that was bought by Loreal for “only” 2.5 billion dollars and do you know who sold it? Nature. Apparently the company will focus on Avon and The Body Shop – excited for the next few chapters.

#3 Sabotage

And moving on to another update on the national market, in January it completed 20 years since the death of the eternal rapper Sabotage and the brand MVRK made a capsule collection, together with the artist’s children, to celebrate the new EP “ORIGINALS DEMO 2002”, which will count on virtual duets from artists such as Criolo, Djonga, Felipe Ret, among others.

#4

H&M is preparing to open its first beauty boutique, H&M BEAUTY, located in Oslo, Norway. In addition to its own products, the store will carry more than 80 other brands, such as Huda Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills. The store’s concept and design blends cocktail bar and spa-like aesthetics, offering both a meeting space and an array of self-care and wellness products. It is worth mentioning that Oslo has attracted the attention of brands focused on wellness. The city recently got a brain spa, yes, a brain spa, by Rituals.

#5 Bruna Marquezine international

Who wasn’t moved when watching the trailer for Besouro Azul, the new DC movie with our favorite actress and it-girl: Bruna Marquezine? Will the red carpet become a blue carpet? Whatever it is, we’ll be cheering you on Bru!

#6 Barbie

To close the premiere episode with a golden key: which Barbie are you? Ever posted on Instagram? We talked tirelessly about the Barbiecore trend last year, about Pink patented by Valentino and what it means to be a stereotyped figure when Barbie occupies this prominent place in 2023. But after the release of this trailer and the very intelligent posts promoting the film, the What they’re implying is that anyone can be Barbie. Or Ken. Apparently we will have no other choice but to watch the movie to check it out with our own eyes…