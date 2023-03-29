A 20th Century Studios released the new official trailer for Boogeyman: Your Fear Is Realthe new horror production inspired by the short story of the famous bestselling author Stephen King.

Coming soon exclusively in theaters, the thriller tells the story of high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer, who grieve over the recent death of their mother and do not receive the support of their father, Will, a therapist who you are also dealing with your own pain. When a distressed patient unexpectedly appears at his home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that haunts families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Boogeyman: Your Fear Is Real” is directed by Rob Savage (Be careful who you call), with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (black swan).

Scott Beck & Bryan Woods’ story, based on the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey: One Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), marin ireland (The Umbrella Academy), madison h (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Deputy), It is David Dastmalchian (Dune).

The film’s producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (The arrival) and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), with John H. Starke (Sicario: No Man’s Land), Emily Morris (Rosalina), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (Tomorrow’s War), and Robin Meisinger as executive producers.

Boogeyman: Your Fear Is Real US debut in June 2, 2023. In Brazil, it still does not have a confirmed premiere date.

