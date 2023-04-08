Book for each sign: check out a special tip for you

In need of a good tip on what to read? Has it been a while since you’ve been involved in a story that you can’t stop thinking about afterwards? Thinking about it, we separate a book tip for each sign!

The choices are based on the general personalities of each zodiac sign. Does the work we selected for yours suit you? Keep reading in order to find out!

What is the book tip for each sign?

First of all, the books we list here are just suggestions! Therefore, if you are interested in another story, it is worth, and a lot, to seek more about this work.

Aries – “Lord of the Flies”

First, we open the list of book tips for each sign with the English classic written by William Goldin, winner of the 1983 Nobel Prize. This is the ideal work for Aryans, who like to explore their own instincts. and wait for a match.

In this sense, the book “The Lord of the Flies” is from 1954 and tells the story of English boys who ended up on an uninhabited island, after a plane crash during the 2nd World War. Thus, they separate into two groups in an attempt to establish a society in the place.

One is led by one of the young men who is more organized, while the leader of the other resorts to savagery and uses fear of the unknown to control the others. So, which one did better? Did they have to face each other?

Taurus – “The Great Gatsby”

Those with Sun in Taurus like comfort, good food and drink, romance and even luxury. That said, 1920s American society represents everything a Taurus would love to have! But be careful, acting doesn’t mean she’s really like that.

A book tip for Taureans is “The Great Gatsby”, by F. Scott Fitzgerald, which tells the story of Jay Gatsby (played by Leonardo Di Caprio in the film adaptation), a young man who sees the love of his life disappear. marry another for money.

That’s why he does everything to get rich, buy a mansion next to hers and throw big parties. The narrative full of twists and turns will appeal to those born under the sign of Taurus and who, let’s face it, would be quite capable of doing just like the protagonist.

Gemini – “Lolita”

The controversial book “Lolita”, by Vladimir Nabokov, certainly will intrigue curious Geminis, who like to see both sides of the coin. After all, it’s written in the first person and the narrator isn’t all that reliable.

The story is about a middle-aged teacher who falls in love with a 12-year-old pre-teen who is also his stepdaughter. At the time, the book was considered absurd, even though it had a good reception from the public, making the author a rich man.

But being such a topical topic, was it not necessary to open up some things? Who is a Gemini must read the work to discover the ending, because some passages are unmissable and you will not have the same feeling if you look for a spoiler on the Internet.

Cancer – “Pride and Prejudice”

Jane Austen’s English classic was published in 1813, even though she wrote it long before that. The book tells the love story between a rich man, full of prejudices, and a simple and proud young woman who is being pressured by her parents to get married.

This is a typical romance with bourgeois society in the background, so, the most sensitive Cancerians will enjoy reading the story unfold and the ending, not only of the protagonists, but of their families.

Another tip is to watch the movie after you finish reading. The version with actress Keira Knightley, not the one released in 2016 and which strangely added zombies to the story.

Leo – “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

“Mirror, mirror, is there anyone more beautiful than me?”. This phrase may even have been said by Snow White’s stepmother, but it would also fit perfectly with the character of Dorian Gray, from the Irish classic written by Oscar Wilde.

The strongest characteristics of those with Sun in Leo are the concern with appearance and the desire to show what they came for, not necessarily in a bad way. Thus, it would be interesting for a Leo to read “The Picture of Dorian Gray”.

After all, the book tells the story of a young man so obsessed with his beauty and youth that he makes a macabre pact to stay that way forever. However, he ends up living a wicked and criminal life after that. Perhaps it would have been better to have faced the wrinkles!

Virgo – “Death on the Nile”

Undoubtedly, the English writer Agatha Christie has several books worth reading. However, “Death on the Nile” is the first choice when selecting a work for Virgos.

In this work, which recently won another film adaptation with Gal Gadot and Emma Mackey, detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation is interrupted after a death occurs inside a luxury cruise on the Nile River, in Egypt.

The attention to detail and meticulousness of Virgos would make it possible to crack this case. Is it possible to discover who was the murderer before Poirot? Start reading to see. Oh, and pay close attention to the small details, so well placed in each chapter.

Libra – “Wuthering Heights”

A sign is about to be born that knows how to be as diplomatic and balance things as Libra. Therefore, the book tip for him is the English classic by Emily Brontë, “Wuthering Heights”, a mixture of love and hate, passion and shadows!

In short, Heathcliff is an abandoned boy with a difficult childhood, but everything changes when he goes to live with a new family. There, he meets Catherine, who treats him like a brother.

However, a forbidden passion arises from all this and the jealousy, envy and hatred of the characters in this work begin to appear. In the end, even a Libra will have a hard time telling whether Heathcliff is good or not!

Scorpio – “Gone Girl”

Since it was written by Gillian Flynn and published in 2012, this might be one of the newer books on the list. It tells the story of Amy, a woman who mysteriously disappears from her home on her 5th wedding anniversary.

But in the end, what happened to her? This question is answered throughout the non-linear narrative that is interspersed between the pages of her diary and the narrations of other characters.

There in the middle of the story, the versions begin to contradict each other and many twists happen that will please Scorpios. In addition, the themes of passion, revenge and secrets are very well explored both in the work and in the film starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck. Other than that, you’ll notice that Amy must have a good part of her birth chart in Scorpio!

Sagittarius – “Catcher in the Rye”

Sagittarius is an optimist and may enjoy reading the story of Holden Caulfield, a young man expelled from school around Christmas who wanders around New York until his parents find out. JD Salinger’s work is agile and received harsh criticism for dealing with subjects such as sexuality and prostitution so naturally.

Overall, it’s just the narration of three days in the life of an idealistic young man wandering around, with confusing encounters and many thoughts.

Therefore, the humor and lightness of Sagittarians will be useful in this reading that many consider cursed. After all, after shooting former Beatle John Lennon, his killer sat down and started reading this book.

Capricorn – “Trust No One”

Charlie Donlea’s book was published in 2018 and is easy to read, which it will stir up rational Capricorns who will try to fit the loose pieces together.

The story is about a camerawoman who makes an investigative program about true crimes. With that, she gained a lot of repercussions and managed to have an old case reopened and the wrongfully accused to be released.

So she embarks on yet another murder case. And the best tip she could get is to be suspicious like a Capricorn.

Aquarius – “A Place Far Far From Here”

Aquarians are faithful and don’t like hints at all. Therefore, with them, things have to be said clearly. Also, Aquarius people are free spirits and would love to read the work of Delia Owens.

Thus, in “Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui”, the reader is invited to meet a young woman who lives as a hermit. That said, the book starts pleasing those who are Aquarius.

In short, a crime happens and the protagonist is the main suspect. Finally, it is also worth checking out the film adaptation that Reese Witherspoon directed.

Pisces – Harry Potter

To finish, dreamy Pisceans who love adventure are the face of a saga full of magic.

Of course some adults might roll their eyes when someone mentions “Harry Potter”. You don’t have to take this tip so literally, but the fantasy genre can definitely please a Pisces.

Furthermore, JK Rowling’s saga will make anyone enter a new universe and put all imagination out in each book!

