Books about Minecraft | EDUCATION 3.0

Minecraft is a block-based construction video game that has an educational version, Minecraft Education, thanks to which it is possible to create learning adventures and interactive activities to work on STEAM subjects, develop creativity, and dynamically experience collaboration and problem solving. issues. It is an ideal resource for working on a multitude of skills with students through play, either in the classroom or at home. The best way to learn how to use it is to start playing it, but thanks to these books about Minecraft it is possible to get the most out of it.

Minecraft Creative Handbook

In this title you can find examples, step-by-step instructions and practical tips to start taking the first steps in this video game. In addition, it seeks to fully develop the creativity of students from the age of nine so that they learn to build all kinds of original elements using lighting techniques or creating themed buildings that can range from a tree house to a medieval castle.

Author: Mojang Ab

Mojang Ab Editorial: Harper Kids

learn with minecraft

A journey through Minecraft, both for fans and beginners, in which to discover the different learning opportunities it offers. Using simple language, it explores the most important features of this game and its main educational applications, as well as including basic configuration tips to ensure a good experience. Resources, projects, guides and reflections accompany the technical knowledge of the game, offering a global vision of Minecraft as an educational tool.

Author: Smoked Leticia

Smoked Leticia Editorial: Dextra

Minecraft: Visual Guide

A book full of tricks, techniques and ideas to learn about this video game, both for teachers who use it in their classes and for students of all ages. It offers images, descriptions and projects that students can carry out to build buildings, efficient farms and even to customize their own construction. It also offers tips for managing the interface, decorating buildings or learning how to install resources, among other options.

Author: noah alvarez

noah alvarez Editorial: Oberon

Minecraft. tricks and secrets

Designed for students who are starting out in Minecraft, it has different explanations and tricks to learn how to take the first steps in the video game. It teaches recipes to make with the food that can be collected, types of buildings, how to create objects and weapons, what materials to collect or how to fight monsters to save your life.

various authors

Editorial: MAGAZZINI SALANI

Game Guide for MINECRAFTERS

The main objective of this guide is not only to teach how to use the game, but to delve into the technical aspects that every ‘minecrafter’ should know: from learning how to install the game, how to install MODS and other programs to modify the game, to performing the Basic actions and missions to survive and create a world customized to your liking.

Author: Johan Valley

Johan Valley Editorial: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Minecraft Miniconstructions. Over 20 Fun Projects

Being able to create fire planes and deep-sea submarines, hidden bunkers or a superhero flight school are some of the projects that can be learned with this book. As? Through detailed instructions, brick tricks and building tips, they also allow you to develop skills and learn new ones while creating a wide range of constructions.

Author: Mojang Ab

Mojang Ab Editorial: Harper Kids

Cybersecurity with Minecraft for children

This manual offers a new Minecraft adventure so that students from seven years old learn about different aspects related to cybersecurity: detecting fake profiles, protecting their passwords, the use and distribution of personal data, the use of social networks or cyberbullying, among other issues. Divided into 6 chapters, each of them can be explained step by step in the classroom.

