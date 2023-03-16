Boston Strangler film spotlights journalists who led the investigation

On March 17, the film premieres on Disney+ boston stranglera production that joins Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon in the role of journalists who were almost always two steps ahead of the police in a case that scared the local communities, mainly women who lived alone.

Even before the term ‘serial killer’ was coined, they were already out there making lives hell. The famous case, at least in the US, of the Boston Strangler, which took place in the early 1960s, is one of these situations, published for the first time in the newspaper Record American, by the hand of journalists Jean Cole and Loretta McLaughlin. A feat at the time, as the media, and the world in general, was even more male-dominated than it is today.

It was between 1962 and 1964 that more than a dozen single women between the ages of 19 and 85 were murdered in the Boston area. And the new movie boston stranglerwhich premieres on Disney+ on March 17, recovers the work done by Jean and Loretta, who managed to uncover some of the most important clues, unlike the Boston police, who initially did not even consider that the various murders of women could be interconnected.

The story has already spawned a book, written by Gerold Frank, and at least two films – one from 1968, starring Tony Curtis, in the role of the murderer, and Henry Fonda, the policeman. But the two journalists were not highlighted in these productions. Now Keira Knightley (Loretta McLaughlin) and Carrie Coon (Jean Cole) take the reins of the plot, in the company of actors Chris Cooper (Jack MacLaine), Alessandro Nivola (Detective Conley) and David Dastmalchian (Albert DeSalvo).

The man at the helm of this production is Matt Ruskin, who writes and directs yet another film inspired by a true story, after Crown Heights, an award-winning feature film at the Sundance Film Festival, about Colin Warner, who has been wrongly convicted of murder. At a virtual press conference attended by Time Out, the director recalls how he conceived the script for boston strangler. “I had always heard about the Boston Strangler, but I didn’t really know anything about the case. And so I started to read everything I could and found a mystery full of layers and twists. When I discovered Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole, I realized that were the first reporters to link the murders and name the Boston Strangler during the course of their reporting. I felt this was a really compelling way to revisit the case,” he explained. On a curious note, Boston native Ruskin recounts who was able to speak with the families of the two journalists, after realizing that a friend of hers was, in fact, Jean Cole’s granddaughter.

This is a production by 20th Century Studios (currently owned by Walt Disney), in partnership with two very private production companies. On the one hand, we have Scott Free Productions, founded in the 1970s by brothers Tony and Ridley Scott, the latter well known for films such as Lost in Mars, Gladiator, Telma and Louise, blade runner It is Alienamong many other films and series (Raised by Wolfes, The Good Wife). On the other hand, we have LuckyChap Entertainment, founded by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara in 2014 and focused on productions that highlight women’s stories.

The protagonists of the series underline the importance of turning the spotlight to the work of Loretta and Jean. “It’s a really interesting way of telling the story of a serial killer, through the point of view of these two journalists. And the fact that most people don’t know that it was two women who broke the story and who were pretty much erased from history.” , lamented Keira Knighley, stressing that it was these two women who “warned Boston women of the danger and how they could protect themselves”. Carrie Con agrees: “Yes, that was the most shocking part for me, that these women were so instrumental in solving the case and forcing the police to share information and their names are never associated with the case.”





In Portugal, this story is not known, at least on a large scale, which gives viewers two possibilities: either they watch the film completely in the dark, that is, without prior research into the unfolding of this true story; or they do their homework and get to know the intricacies of investigation, journalism and the police, as well as what the future has in store for Jean Cole and Loretta McLaughlin.

Disney+. Premieres March 17 (Friday)

