Bounce Wit’ It in Fortnite: this is the TikTok dance that sweeps the game

He dance Bounce Wit’ It came to Fortnite in December 2022, and is one of the most used and coveted by players. In this news we give you all the information about the gesture of the idol series/Icon Series Bounce Wit’ It.

This is the Bounce Wit’ It dance in Fortnite: all the information

He Bounce Wit’ It gesture arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time on 12/08/2022, during the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Belongs to the idol series/Icon Series. Below we leave you a tweet with an official mini-trailer of Bounce Wit’ It in Fortnite:

He Bounce Wit’ It dance from Fortnite is the song Do It Do It (feat. Cherish) of ACRAZEwith dance steps of jeff tingz. Below you have the official video clip of the song:

When will the Bounce Wit’ It dance return to the Fortnite store?

This dance has become quite popular on TikTok, which is why it has ended up reaching Fortnite like many other dances that have gone viral on this social network. Nobody knows when it will return to the store, but there is a good chance that it will return when many of those on TikTok return.

What are Fortnite emotes and dances? How are they used?

Fortnite’s gestures and dances are dances or actions of all kinds that our character can perform to entertain us ourselves or other players. Most of them are purchased from the in-game store using V-Bucks. (the virtual currency), but there are also other ways to get them like leveling up the Battle Pass or participating in certain events and completing tasks.

As the gestures make our character move, some of them can be especially useful as a taunt or to dodge a shot at the last moment. Of course, do not take this as a habit since using certain dances does not guarantee that we can always dodge the attacks of the enemies.

