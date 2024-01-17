Bows are the next big hair trend, courtesy of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Beckinsale and more

Hair bows have been a favorite hair accessory for many celebrities, from Kate, Princess of Wales to Hailey Bieber and many more. In fact, the hair accessory has managed to shed its school girl image and have transformed into a whole new era, where it is featured in red carpet looks and celebrity runway ‘avatars’.

Golden Globes Awards 2024 and the love for hair bows:

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 ended with a bow, literally. It seems that this was the idea behind the inspiration behind all the hair stylists for this prestigious event. Throughout the event, celebrities wore bows on their braids. There were bows on the ponytails and decorated buns that were burning on the red carpet.

Frankly, just when we thought hair ribbons and bows were having their fashion moment, the 2024 Golden Globes Awards red carpet proved us wrong. In fact, as it turns out, we’re only scratching the surface of the bow hair trend as celebrities and their hairstylists have shown that there are plenty of ways and how to experiment with bows.

Celebrities spotted wearing bows at the Golden Globes Awards 2024:

Hollywood’s biggest celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Beckinsale, Rachel Brosnahan, Allison Williams and more have been spotted wearing bow barrettes on their updos and ponytails, etc.

Sarah Jessica Parker accessorized her hair with a black bow barrette:

‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker styled her blonde hair into a sleek half-tie and topped it off with an oversized bow, showing off the satin silhouette. To complete the look she paired the hair look with a monotone off shoulder black dress and a pair of solitaire stud earrings. Actually, Sarah Jessica Parker has been a big fan of bow accessories for her hair, proof of which is her Instagram account.

Kate Beckinsale serves up a flirty Barbie bow in an elaborate ponytail:

Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale served up a flirty ponytail of her blonde hair styled by celebrity hairstylist Scott King. The hairdo featured not one, not two, but several mini ribbons that ran throughout the length of her ponytail in the form of a bow. In fact, this was the coziest and sweetest interpretation of the bow hair trend.

In fact, hair stylist Scott King was quoted commenting on Beckinsale’s hair for the Golden Globes Awards 2024, “Kate loves bows and she usually wears her hair very big as her signature look,” King Told in an Instagram post. “We wanted to take her everyday look and spruce it up a bit so I added a bunch of little black bows to her ponytail for a subtle flair.

So we say, whether it’s a repurposed ribbon or a structured bow barrette, one thing is absolutely certain: the bow hair trend is here to stay and rule the year 2024.