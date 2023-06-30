Boy (14) and stepfather die after taking a walk due to ‘hellish temperature’

deadly walk

The 31-year-old man had gone to the national park for a day on Friday with his two step-sons aged 14 and 21. sightseeing, At that time the temperature there was 48.3 degree Celsius.

During the walk, the health of the 14-year-old boy deteriorated. Her stepfather went back to the parking lot to get help. His elder brother tried to carry him on his back to the starting point. The authorities were informed at 6 pm and emergency services arrived at the scene at around 7:30 pm. They found that the boy was dead.

‘hellish temperature’

Half an hour later the officers found the father’s car. He went into the ditch and was killed. The eldest brother survived.

The park service writes in a press release: “The Marufo Vega Trail passes through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs in the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. Since there is no shade or water anywhere, the hellish temperature makes such walks a very dangerous exercise.’ It also warns: ‘These are extremely dangerous and lethal temperatures. Pedestrians should be out of the way in the afternoon. stay hydrated.’

