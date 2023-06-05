Boyfriend Taylor Swift kisses male security guard in Denmark





Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, Matty Healy, has been making a lot of noise lately. For example, he was recently under negative attention due to racist and sexist comments towards Ice Spice. Now the singer is doing something remarkable again: He kisses a security guard during a show in Denmark.

Although all we can see is that it is not a romantic kiss, but one that is brought about in the chaos of the show. That’s why opinion is divided about this incident.

Mattie Healy makes out with a male security guard in Denmark

matty haley, 1975-The frontman kissed a male security guard on the lips at a concert in Denmark earlier this week while romancing Taylor Swift. And this isn’t the first time Matty has kissed someone during his show. It’s a regular practice of the singer, although he previously indicated he would stop kissing fans out of respect for Taylor. Are male security guards maybe exempt from that rule?

Matty Healy shares a kiss with a security guard at The Tonight Show 1975 concert. pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — PopBase (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

Friday during a performance of his group hit ‘robbersAt the Northside Festival in Eskelunden, Healy got down on one knee and shared an intimate moment with a security guard.

Taylor and Matty’s romance

When Taylor broke off her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, her love life was busier than ever. After rumors of her romance with Alonso, a new man is now at her door. At least, if we believe the stories.

Taylor found this man on the podium, not on the track. She is dating none other than The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Sources close to Taylor tell The Sun that both Crazy in Love Despite only dating for two months. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated for a very short time, about 10 years ago, but the timing just didn’t quite work out. sources say.

And this statement is causing a stir, since Taylor and ex Joe Alwyn split just over a month ago. According to the source, Taylor and Joe had been separated for some time – so there was no overlap between their romance.