Brabanse Val Midsummer Concert – news from Hallsteren and the south-west corner

04-07-2023



Hoogerheide – Harmonie de Scheldzonen from Hoogerheide is celebrating summer musically once again this year with the traditional Brabant Waal Midsummer Concert on Saturday 8 July. The concert takes place on the square in front of the MFC Klosterhof on the Huijbergseeweg in Hoogerheide. In the event of bad weather the hall of the Klosterhof is used.

Harmony will again bring an amazing summer program this year, featuring music from the hit musical Grease and a medley from The Blues Brothers. But there’s also a fiery Spanish paso doble on the lectern, and Dutch earthy music with a medley of Boudewijn de Groot. And how about a nice mix with French chanson? In short, there is something for everyone in terms of repertoire.

The band Leo & The Crickets with vocalist Ilja Goether from Osendrecht is once again making a beautiful musical contribution this year. Accompanying music is performed by Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. Conductor Judith Van Boven said, “Together, Harmony, the band and Ilja certainly guarantee a wonderful musical evening that no one should miss.” “Of course we hope for beautiful weather, because it is always great to be able to give this concert outside. The atmosphere at such a summer concert outside is almost magical. It’s so special to experience. And it really wings me and the whole club with me! But rain or shine, it will be a wonderful musical evening!”

The inner man is also thought of: well-stocked drink boards are sold during concerts. And with the purchase of a board you support the association as a visitor too!

The Brabantse Val Midzomer concert is also available for free this year.