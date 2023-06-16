Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez’s street in Las Palmas destroyed by asphalt

© Stock

These world famous stars once came here to shoot scenes for movies like Aliados (2016) starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard and The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez. Calle Perjo is full of very photogenic buildings of high architectural value. In 2018 they were recognized as Cultural Heritage, ‘Bien Interests Cultural’ (BIC). Unfortunately, the attractiveness of the road has now been tarnished by the recent repair of the footpath. It is made from strips of asphalt instead of traditional cobblestones.

asphalt filled potholes

The city council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has ordered potholes to be sealed with tar, reports local newspaper La Provincia. According to the municipality, this action was limited to restoring old asphalt patches that were already in place before the road was recognized as a cultural heritage five years ago.

recovery is like

The municipal company is now planning to completely restore the pavement of Calle Perjo and return it to its original shape. In fact, special regulations protecting this historic complex require the protection, maintenance, and replacement of the paving stones. The aim is to restore the street to its authentic look and preserve the heritage.

Calle Perjo

The lively street is a tourist attraction in itself and is named after Nestor Alamo Perojo, a famous Canarian musician and composer. It is a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

The exterior of the buildings located here represents a veritable festival of architecture and design where all imaginable forms and styles fit in, including romanticism, modernism or rationalism.

This collection of balconies, stained glass windows, balustrades, carpentry, wrought iron and ornate pilasters survives today as a backdrop to a bustling part of the city where everything can be found. Bars for Whole Coffee, or an assortment of Iberian products; great antique and decor shops; Hair salons that could have been in Paris, chocolate shops and even a guest house.