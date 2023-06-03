Actor Brad Pitt, 59, says his ex Angelina Jolie, 47, sold her share of his French vineyard Miraval to a Russian oligarch in retaliation for a bitter battle over custody of their children.

According to documents provided by the British newspaper the daily mail Brad Pitt learned through a press release in 2021 that Angelina Jolie had sold her share of her vineyard in Correns, a village in the south of France, to a Russian oligarch. The press release states that Pitt will now have to manage the vineyard with another business partner.

Vineyard at Miraval , ©AFP

In 2011, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought their French home for 60 million euros. It is a palace with 35 rooms and a large vineyard surrounding it. When the couple closed the sale, they agreed that whoever wanted to sell their share could do so only after notifying the other.

But now it appears that Angelina Jolie has sold her stake to Russian oligarch Yuri Scheffler without Brad Pitt’s knowledge. The man would bring his share of the liquor to his vodka empire. According to Brad Pitt’s lawyers, Yuri Shelfer wants to break into Hollywood and use the film world as a money laundering machine. Yet according to Supreme Court documents it is a British newspaper the daily mail Could see, Angelina Jolie would want to punish Brad Pitt for their bitter custody battle of their children by selling off part of their vineyard.

In 2014, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married at their Miraval palace. They got divorced in 2016. They are still untangling their labyrinth of assets.