Brad Pitt has a tank in the gritty war movie Fury

brutal war movie Fury Revolves around the crew of a tank. Five men go on a dangerous mission behind German lines.

Tank Commander Don ‘WarDaddy’ Collier (Brad Pitt) and his team have been working together for years. WarDaddy and Boyd “Bible” Swann, Trini “Gordo” Garcia and Grady “Coon-Ass” Travis are a well-oiled machine. In April 1945 – World War II is almost over – they get a fifth member of the team: novice Norman Ellison.

Fury

Norman never carried a gun. He still has to earn his stripes – and his nickname. With the help of tough taskmaster Wardaddy and his men, Norman learns that life in the cramped Sherman tank is something they love. Fury It is called heavy and dangerous. And that war isn’t fun, to say the least.

Or, in Wardaddy’s words, “Ideals are peaceful. History is violent.”

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal star in other roles. Fury. He, Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman faced a lot of difficulties during the shooting. Director David Ayer did little to stir up an explosive relationship between the men. He made the actors attack each other mentally and physically.

Moreover, they were constantly together in a small space. It’s no fun, especially when you consider that Shia LaBeouf actually co-exists with his role: He may not have showered once during recording.