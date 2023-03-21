Brad Pitt Is ‘Completely In Love’ With Girlfriend 30 Years His Younger: ‘Ready To Take The Next Step’ | celebrities

Brad Pitt is over the moon and “completely in love” with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Sources revealed to Online Radar that the 59-year-old star is ready to take the next step with his sweetheart, who is 30 years old.

The information was published this Friday (17). The ‘Babilônia’ actor (2022) and the businesswoman have been seen together since November last year – and the relationship seems to have evolved considerably.

“Brad has been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive (popular serious dating),” a source shared. Online Radar. “He’s definitely open to taking the next step, and so is Ines.”

The jewelry designer has also been getting along with his friends. “Ines is a huge hit with all of Brad’s friends,” said the insider, who added that she’s even met some of the star’s family via video call. “They’ve done some meet and greets and are looking forward to getting to know her more. “, explained the source. “Things are moving very quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines see any need to hold back.”

Despite the nearly 30-year age difference, the two have bonded naturally. “Like Brad, Ines is very fond of music, fashion, travel and the arts. She’s also a hard worker with a keen eye on things, and Brad looks to her for advice on his business and things like home decor.”

The generational difference did not affect the lovebirds, who, of course, have their differences. Although the source explains that Ines likes to “let loose and have fun” with regard to drinks, she is “not a party girl”. This is important because Brad Pitt has been maintaining his sobriety since 2017.

“Brad may be pushing 60, but he has more energy than ever,” shared the contact. “He has really reaped a lot of physical benefits since getting sober and is in phenomenal shape.”

Even in terms of emotional baggage, the two are on similar levels. In addition to the well-known public divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which drags on in court until today, Ines is also experiencing a recent separation. She ended the relationship with actor Paul Westley in September last year, after three years of marriage, and is also currently living in the judicial phase of the divorce.

To the daily maila source revealed at the end of last month that Brad Pitt has already introduced Ines to “almost all” of his six children, the result of his relationship with actress Angelina Jolie, between 2006 and 2016. The same person said that the links between the actor and the new girlfriend are “growing”, being fomented even by the recent divorces carried out by the two.