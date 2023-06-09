Brad Pitt is getting younger in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Benjamin Button has a special life story. In contrast to his surroundings, he gets smaller and smaller with age. He meets the love of his life, but will that love last?

As a child, Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) was abandoned. At that time, the doctors determine that he will be about eighty years old, but he is the size of a child. He grew up among the elderly in the retirement home where he was found as a child. Luckily, Queenie, a nurse who runs a retirement home, takes care of Benjamin.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

When the special boy turns twelve, he meets Daisy (Cate Blanchett) at a retirement home. The two fall in love, but Benjamin’s estrangement from the beginning hinders their love.

if benjamin daisy later The Curious Case of Benjamin Button They met again, both are of the same age. Still, it’s hard to ignore Benjamin’s situation.

brad pitt

before brad pitt existed The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Especially from waiting too long. He used to spend around five hours every day in the makeup chair.

That’s how long it took to make it as big or as small as it needed to be for the scenes of the day. It wasn’t all in vain: The film’s makeup artists received an Oscar for their work.

oscar

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Received thirteen Oscar nominations. The creatives who designed the film were allowed to take home several frames. Apart from Best Makeup, he also received Oscars for Best Art Direction and Best Special Effects.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button based on a short story by the great Gatsby-Author F. Scott Fitzgerald.