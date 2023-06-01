Bram van Langen’s new single from Venere

Bram van Langen of Venere is a Dutch singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He studied guitar and bass guitar at the Alkmaar Conservatory and was a passionate performer for over ten years, playing at least 130 shows annually.

The stage is his happy place, whether performing his own songs or playing as a sideman to other acts, most recently with indie songwriters The Koo, Levine and Annabel Laura. He has also visited Europe many times and got a lot of inspiration for his songs there.

When Bram is not on stage, he seeks peace and quiet to collect his thoughts and escape the hustle and bustle of our noisy modern world. During one tour he discovered Sweden’s long, serene beaches and exquisitely beautiful nature. The country inspired him and he travels regularly to imbibe the culture and language which feels more organic, calm and introverted there.

Bram is a thinker who is sensitive to the smallest gestures and moments. In his music this translates into carefully balanced notes and words, chosen for their sound and rhythm as well as their meaning. These are processed into a nuanced poetic structure that invites the listener to listen even more. He is inspired by artists such as Nick Drake, Jan Johansson, Paul Simon and Paul McCartney. Bram has a similar penchant for pleasant melodies and warm, enchanting harmonies in which listeners can find a quiet place to get lost.

