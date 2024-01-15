Brandon Moreno promises a great performance in his fight against Brandon Royval

if he formal weight UFC Fight Night 237 had one clusterThis Saturday night’s performance promises to be a true Mexican party in February.

ufc Returned to Mexico for the first time since 2019 And it does so with the participation of stars of potential Yair Rodriguez and Brandon MorenoWho lead the evening,

It was exactly ‘The Assassin Baby’ caught the fans With your message at the end of the session After a very respectable confrontation with Brandon RoyvalIn turn his rival.

“Bastards, there will be a party on the net tomorrow, I know I’m going to win. This party is for all of you, for me and all my fellow Mexicans “We will do everything we can to give them a great show.”

Total 11 are compatriots who will be attending the ceremony from the Mexico City Arena and up to 12, if we count Brian Ortega, who was of Mexican parentage but was born in California.

covered by the same flag

One of those moments that will remain memorable is when Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega merged with the Mexican flag,

between the two there is no rivalryIn fact, even there is a friendshipAs confirmed during weighing.

panther seen with mexican flag And during the confrontation, on the contrary, there was no rudeness in Jairus. i hugged himWhich gathered applause from the people present.

UFC Fight Night 327 Billboard

Initial

Erick Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos

ronaldo rodriguez vs dennis bonder

Claudio Puels vs Fares Ziam

Edgar Charizard vs. Daniel Lacerda

jesus aguilar vs mateus mendonca

Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos

star feature

manuel torres vs chris duncan

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

Raul Rojas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval