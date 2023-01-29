Brawl Stars and the possibility of giving away gems, skins or the Brawl Pass

It’s been a long time brawl stars he welcomed his Brawl Pass, a battle pass with which it is now difficult to imagine what the game would be like without it, and the archaic return to opening boxes (which, on the other hand, many miss).

That same day it also happened that we said goodbye to the gems inside the boxes, and obtaining them is only measured by our progress: we all receive the same if we play the same. And one element serves to obtain the other, being able to get a free Brawl Pass every two seasons, with a few leftovers.

But since then we have found ourselves with a blockage in social matters within the Supercell title, and it is the inability to be able give away gems, skins or even the Brawl Pass itself. Whether it’s a friend, a relative or basically whoever we want. A tool that is available in many other titles.

With that regret, a heavyweight of the Spanish-speaking community of brawl stars as Trebor is, he took advantage of the speaker recently given to us by the dev team to suggest any ideas we might have for improvement. In accordance with the modus operandi of listening to the community at all times.

Being able to gift brawl passes, skins, gems etc to a friend through the game, like in LoL —Trebor🐣 (@TreborOP) January 25, 2023

Of course, this would not happen in the way that many think, allocating their gems to be able to give the Brawl Pass to another account, since this would mean that with a secondary account, you would always have it for free. If not that would work similar to Fortnitewhere you can not spend your V-Bucks to give the battle pass to a friend, and only with cash.

In this way, we could always encourage a friend, or give him gifts for special days, with products directly at brawl stars. Instead of, as many groups of friends do, for example giving away Google Play cards to spend in-game on gems, with which to later buy skins or the pass.