Brazilian Maroon 5 fan is recognized by Adam Levine and wins tickets to the band’s concerts

Can you imagine being recognized by your idol and winning tickets to his shows? This happened to Renato Bodeman, a Brazilian fan of maroon 5during a presentation by the band last Saturday (1), in Las Vegas.

The man from Pernambuco who lives in Austin, Texas, caught the attention of Adam Levine for being in the same spot for all of the residency shows the band is doing at Park MGM in Nevada.

Between one song and another, the vocalist pointed to the Brazilian and asked for applause for him, saying that the guy “must be the biggest fan you’ve ever seen in your life” (watch the moment in the video below):

I want to talk about this guy right here. You must be the biggest fan of our band I’ve ever seen in my life. You were in the same place, in the same T-shirt – which I hope you washed – dancing and singing with the most passion I’ve ever seen.

Adam then praised Brazil, saying that he always feels welcome here, and as a thank you, he presented Renato with free tickets to all the residency shows in Las Vegas, which run until August:

It’s the kind of passion I recognize… you’re Brazilian, aren’t you? There’s nothing like Brazilian fans, they make me feel good every time I’m there. You are representing that energy here today. I don’t know how many shows you paid for, but you won’t have to pay for any other shows at this Las Vegas residency. We need you!

Maroon 5 will come to Brazil in 2023

Renato Bodeman is the creator of the Maroon 5 Brasil page, which he has managed since 2007. In an interview with Estadãohe said that he has already attended about 30 concerts of the band, but he has never experienced a similar emotion:

I don’t know how I didn’t feel sick at the time, when he promised the tickets I had a fit. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this could happen.

Remember that Maroon 5 will come to Brazil for a show on September 7th, at the premiere of The Town festival in São Paulo. Others headliners already confirmed for the event are Bruno Mars, post malone It is foo fighters.

Watch below the video of Adam Levine, from Maroon 5, recognizing and presenting a Brazilian fan in Las Vegas.

