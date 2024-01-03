Brazilian police believe Jair Bolsonaro knew about and modified the coup plan against Lula da Silva

Police officers stand near a window of the Planalto Palace that was broken by followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed the offices of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil on January 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Pérez/archive)

Brazilian police believe former president Jair Bolsonaro knew about the coup plan against Lula da Silva and that too made amendments,

Investigation revealed that a coup draft In which there was a provision for the arrest of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court gilmer mendes And Alexandre de MoraesAlso the President of the Senate, rodrigo pacheco,

This information is included in the decision Moraes Which supports the operation launched this Thursday against soldiers and former ministers of the Bolsonaro government. This is the reason that Supreme Court orders former head of state to hand over his passport And He was banned from talking to other investigators in the middle “Operation Tempus Veritatis(Hour of Truth), which included raids and arrests in ten states of the country.

According to the investigation, the draft of the coup was delivered to Bolsonaro philip martins, who was arrested in the operation this Thursday; And Amaury Phares, which is desired. According to local portal G1former President He requested that the names of Pacheco and Gilmour be removed from the document, but not de Moraes.,

Bolsonaro also wanted to retain the section that provided “new elections,

Jair Bolsonaro (Reuters/Euseley Marcelino/File)

The federal police also discovered it Alexandre de Moraes’s schedules and flights were monitored by the coup plotters so that the minister could be monitored at all times and, if a military coup was planned by the group, can be arrested,

According to police documents, to which the above media had access, Bolsonaro’s former adviser mauro sid He said in an audio that he had a hacker who was looking for a “silver bullet” to support the coup.

Federal police issued 33 search warrants and four prison warrants in several Brazilian states as part of the massive operation, which directly targets Bolsonaro and several of his close co-religionists, including high-ranking military officers.

Mauro Cid, a close ally of Bolsonaro (Europa Press/Contact/Frederico Brazil/Archive)



According to the Brazilian press, former ministers and army generals were searched Walter Braga Netto, Augustus Helenus And Paulo Sergio Nogueirawho was part of Bolsonaro’s cabinet (2019–2022), and former naval commander, Almir Garnier Santos,

Former Justice Minister is also in that list Anderson Torres, who was already being investigated for the coup attack carried out by Bolsonaro supporters on January 8, 2023; And Valdemar Costa NetoPresident of the Liberal Party (PL), the party led by former President of Brazil.

Federal police suspect him This group of politicians and soldiers formed a “criminal organization” that acted “in an attempted coup”. For “keep the then President of the Republic in power“, according to a note from the institution.

Jair Bolsonaro talks with General Walter Souza Braga Netto (Reuters/Euseley Marcelino/File)

The confiscation of Bolsonaro’s passport is part of this Supreme Court ordered to take 48 precautionary measures against those investigated, including a “prohibition on maintaining contact” with other suspects and a ban on leaving the country; and suspension of their public functions.

Bolsonaro, a retired army captain and leader of Brazil’s far-right, was already being investigated by the Supreme Court.ExcitedHis followers invaded and destroyed the presidency, the Supreme Court, and the congressional headquarters on January 8, 2023, in an attempt to overthrow the Lula government, which had taken office a week earlier.

According to the Federal Police, The investigators fabricated a story to create doubt Regarding the outcome of the 2022 elections, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro, through misinformation about electronic ballot boxes, which the country has used in its electoral processes since 1996 and which have never caused problems.

Police also assured that the group took actionSubsidizing the abolition of democratic state law through a coupWith the support of military personnel with special forces knowledge and tactics in a politically sensitive environment.