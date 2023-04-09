Brazilian wins lifetime tickets from Adam Levine

Adam Levine starred in an unforgettable moment with a super fan of the band Maroon 5 during a concert of the group last Saturday, April 1st.

In a video that went viral on social media, the singer recognizes the Brazilian Renato Bodeman in the audience and decides to tell the whole audience about the constant presence of the fan in several concerts of the band.

“I want to talk about this man here. You must be the biggest fan of our band than anyone I’ve ever seen in my life, okay? Why? You’re always in the same place, in the same shirt that I hope you washed, dancing and singing with the most passion I’ve seen in a long time. Applause for him!”, began the vocalist.

Additionally, Adam celebrated the Brazilian fans who, according to him, are the best there is, as they bring their passion to every show.

Adam then praised the energy of the Brazilian public and thanked the fan: “They make me feel good every time I’m there. You (Renato) are representing that energy tonight. I wanted to say on behalf of the whole band that you have not gone unnoticed, we are very grateful to you.”

And to end with a golden key, Adam presented Renato with lifetime tickets to the band’s performances at the venue in Las Vegas. “I don’t know how many tickets you’ve already paid for, but you won’t have to pay for any more shows here in Las Vegas”, he announced, leaving Renato completely emotional.

RENATO BODEMAN

Born in Recife, today Renato lives in Austin, Texas, for about 5 years and is certainly one of the biggest fans of the American band. The graphic designer and art director has already attended 28 of the group’s shows and was the founder of the first fan-site dedicated to Maroon 5 in Latin America, Maroon 5 BR.

Renato celebrated the achievement on social media: “I almost fainted when Adam called me. I will still need years to recover, but I am honored to represent the Brazilian fan base and deliver all this energy”.

CARAVAN OF DRAGS

