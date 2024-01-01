Breakage? Megan Fox and MGK’s Rick Owens say otherwise

It once felt like you couldn’t scroll through Instagram without seeing Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hanging out on a city sidewalk or talking about drinking each other’s blood as part of their twinflame connection. You know, the usual two things.

Then, for most of 2023, Fox and MGK virtually disappeared following reports of relationship troubles.

But it looks like the rumors were greatly exaggerated if photos of the couple shopping in Aspen on New Year’s Eve are any indication. The couple that fits together… well, maybe isn’t breaking up just yet.

Fox, who was still sporting her bright red bob, wore a black leather coat with matching pants, a polka-dotted Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and high-top Rick Owens sneakers. MGK was similarly dressed in black, wearing a Gucci down puffer with wide-leg leather Rick Owens cargo pants.

There’s a kind of mismatched situation going on here — LV vs. Gucci, Rick Owens shoes vs. Rick Owens pants — but the vibes are comparable so it works. This definitely isn’t the most chaotic couple outfit (or Rick Owens look) they’ve worn, so credit goes to MGK (Fox is always on point).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. enable all media

Accompanied by MGK’s daughter Cassie, the couple tried to avoid photographers by covering their faces with their hands while walking around the city.

There was none of their usual over-the-top PDA or antics — it really seemed like a nice, quiet family outing.

MGK and Fox later took Cassie to an Aspen Nas concert on New Year’s Eve, with Megan wearing the same black coat she wore shopping and MGK wearing a fur jacket.

On New Year’s Day, the two went out for coffee and looked friendly together while dressed in sweats to welcome 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. enable all media

This is a good sign for the couple. As recently as December 2023, unnamed sources reported that MGK and Fox had “another big fight” and that they were going on an on-again, off-again basis during the holiday season.

Breakup rumors have been going around since as early as 2023, so it seemed possible that the couple’s definitive split could still be imminent.

You may not believe everything you read but you can make all the assumptions you want based on a photo.

And MGK and Fox’s matching Rick Owens outfits definitely seem like a good sign, right?