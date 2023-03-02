BreakTudo Awards 2022: Juliette, Felipe Neto, BTS, Luan Santana and Blackpink are the biggest winners of the year

And it’s now available on YouTube, the BreakTudo Awards 2022, which was recorded in a studio in São Paulo. The great highlight of the award this year was the BTSa South Korean K-pop group, which won in 3 categories as a group and won in another category on behalf of Jungkook.

The categories in which BTS won are International Group, K-pop Boy Group, and International Fandom which the group won for ARMYs. Jungkook, a member of BTS who performed at the opening of the World Cup in Qatar, won in the International Collaboration category for “Left and Right”, a partnership with American singer Charlie Puth.

Blackpink won in the K-pop Female Group and International Clip category for the “Pink Venom” video, the girls competed in 4 categories.

Still in the international categories, other highlights were Kenia Os winning in the International Rising Artist category, Wizkid who won in the Global Artist category, TINI in the Latin Artist category, Ariana Grande in the National Female Artist category and Harry Styles in the International Male Artist category.

Felipe Neto won in two categories Male Youtuber of the Year and Social Influencer, Juliette won in the National Rising Artist and National Fandom categories for the “Cactos” fandom. Luan Santana won in the National Male Artist category and will also receive the Brazilian Pop Icon award.

Actresses Priscila Reis and Priscila Buiar from the series Stupid Wife won in the Fiction Shipp category for “Valu”, João Guilherme won in the National Actor category and Maisa won in the National Actress category.

presenters

This year the award was presented by Gerf Barone and Emanuela Nogueira, who also participated in the program Victor Hugo from Globo’s No Limite program and Dylan Bounce, who is a digital influencer.

Victor Hugo (Photos: Disclosure)



musical performances

Manola presented the song “Vaza”, which is her new single. TINN, who is a TikTok star, performed his hits “Imensidão” and “Meu Romance”, John Michael performed the song “See Myself”, Gabi Martins performed a short presentation of “Recaidinha”, Igor Oggy performed “Liberação”, Duda Kropf, who is also a social media star, presented the single “Fala Mais”. Matheus Arruda honored Luan Santana with the hit “Falando Sério”, Dayse Santos performed a medley and Julies and Viegas presented “Ela Arrebenta”.

See the complete list of winners:

National Female Artist

anita

BEHIND

Joelma

Karol Conká

Lexa

Ludmilla

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

National Male Artist

Offer

Gloria Groove

John

Luan Santana

Pablo Vittar

Pedro Sampaio

Thiaguinho

Ze Felipe

International Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

doja cat

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

International Male Artist

Charlie Puth

harry styles

Khalid

Jack Harlow

Justin bieber

Lil Nas X

Shawn Mendes

The weekend

National Ascension Artist

Short

João Gomes

in order to

Juliet

Mari Fernandez

sena marina

Elderly

Priscila Alcântara

Rising Artist International

kenya os

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Olivia Rodrigo

ruel

Saweetie

Tate McRae

The Laroi Boy

latin artist

anita

bad rabbit

Becky G

J Balvin

Karol G

Forget

Sofia Reis

MANY

National Breakthrough Artist

Ana Castile

Clarissa

Queen of the Pit

izzy the queen

KATZ

L7nnon

MC Gabzin

Thiago Pantaleão

International Breakthrough Artist

Cameron dove

GAYLE

Jamie Miller

Johnny Orlando

Joshua Basset

Act

Nessa Barrett

row

Global Artist

Values ​​Max

Charlie XCX

Damn Paola

jackson wang

maluma

Rosalía

AND

wizkid

Emerging Artist

Davi Bandeira

DIGRECCO

grace

Igor Oggy

Alana Fox

manola

PITAHEA

SICK

National Duo/Group

ANA VITORIA

Best friends

Carol and Victoria

Israel & Rodolffo

Young Dionysus

Maiara & Maraisa

melim

Natiruts

International Group

blackpink

BTS

CNCO

glass animals

small mixture

Maneskin

now united

SB19

K-pop female group

Aespa

blackpink

Girls’ Generation

ITZY

I HAVE

Kep1er

NMIXX

Twice

K-pop boy group

BTS

Enhypen

EXO

GOT7

Seventeen

lost children

Treasure

TXT

anthem of the year

Complete Mess – 5 SOS

Fast Times – Sabrina Carpenter

Immature – FLO

Islands – Tancredo

Neon Lights – Loreen

About God – Shatta Wale

Snap – Rosa Linn

Be myself – why not

National Collaboration

Cigano Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza

Dancer (Remix) – Pedro Sampaio, Anitta, Nicky Jam, Dadju, MC Pedrinho

Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador

Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva

X-Ray – Carol Biazin ft. Dilsinho

RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho sensation

Survivi – Gloria Groove, Priscilla Alcantara

Soon – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette

International Collaboration

Calm down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez

For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran

Left and Right – feat of Charlie Puth. jungkook

Meet Me at Our Place – WILLOW, THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole

Summer of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy

Stay With Me – Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

The motto – Ava Max, Tiesto

National Success

Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio

Baby Me Answer – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho

Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Juliano

Mean 3 – Shaman, Gustah, Neo Beats

Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris on Beat

sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel

Socadona – LUDMILLA, Mariah Angeliq, Topo La Maskara feat. mister vegas

Everybody But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa

Latin Hit

DISPATCH – Rosalía

Engage – Anita

MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G

LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda

Peppers – Farruko

Plan A – Paulo Londra

QUEVEDO || BZRP Music Sessions #52

I congratulate you – Shakira, Raw Alejandro

International Hit

About Damned Time – Lizzo

As He Was – Harry Styles

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

Break My Soul – Beyonce

Easy for me – Adele

Phantom – Justin Bieber

Have Mercy – Chloe

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

national clip

The Fall – Gloria Groove

Bossa Nossa – Manu Gavassi

Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla

Pretending Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie

Faith – IZA

Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama

Idiot – John

person right wrong time – Giulia Be

International Clip

Fine: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

No One Dies Of Love – Tove Lo

Pink Venom – Blackpink

Skin of My Teeth – Demi Lovato

This Is What I Want – Lil Nas X

The Feelings – Twice

Independent Artist Release

Drama – Aretuza Lovi

I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia

Speak More – Duda Kropf

Forced – Bomtalvão

It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia

Other Lives – Viegas Feat. Tati Portella

Pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo

Temptation – Nuno Leão

national fandom

Anita – Anita

Brumilla – Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves

Cacti – Juliette

Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho

Gavassiers – Manu Gavassi

Bakery – Arthur Aguiar

Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar

Zamuris – Ivete Sangalo

international fandom

Arianators – Ariana Grande

A’TIN – SB19

Bardi Gang – Cardi B

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

Blinks – Blackpink

BTS Army – BTS

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

Internet – UI

Male Youtuber of the Year

Enaldinho

Felipe Neto

John Luca

Lucas Uselessness

Lucas Rangel

Pietro Guedes

T3ddy

u Joãozinho

Female Youtuber of the Year

aunt tattoo

by Pamela

Camila Loures

doarda

Francine Ehlke

Ingrid Ohara

Jully Molinna

Laura Brito

Youtube channel

Anderson Vieira

diva depression

Parallel World – Klebio Damas

Natalia Kreuser

It’s Recording – Italo Sena

Thelminha

became a party

Brazilian WebTV

Podcast of the Year

Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias

Owners of Reason – Foquinha and André Brandt

Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman

Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures

Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta

PodPah – Igor Cavalari and Thiago Marques

Wanda Podcast – Phelipe Cruz, Marina Maués and Samir Duarte

Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva

internet personality

Blogueirinha

Casimir

Felipe Prior

Gil do Vigor

Isaias

Leo Picon

bricklayer’s glove

Little Lo

national crush

Andre Lamoglia

Bruna Marquezine

Camilla de Lucas

Camila Queiroz

Gustavo Tubarão

Jade Picon

julia dalavia

Paulo Andre

International Crush

Kit Connor

Joseph Quinn

Manu Rios

mark sir

Golden Noah

Simone Ashley

Sofia Carson

Yasmin Finney

Social Influencer

Andressa Catty

Bruna Volpi

Fayda Belo

Felipe Neto

Gabriel Adia

Linn da Quebrada

Nugget

Spartacus James

Favorite Instagrammer

Alvaro Xaro

Any Gabrielly

Gkay

JP Mota

Julia Puzzuoli

Rich Melquíades

Rodrigo Mussi

Virginia

Best Creator

Anderson Prophet

carolyna

John Ferdnan

Lea Maria Jahn

Mateus Pesce

Nicole Louise

Pkllip

Vitor Fernando

internet revelation

Ana Chiyo

Caio Scheffer

Fe Moreira

Jhonata Teixeira

Julia Alvarenga

Luiza Goes

Ricardo Gaeta

the supreme

Tiktoker of the Year

Gilliardi Machado and Jose Lohn

Julian Floss

Junior Cauldron

lari and hugo

Leuriscleia

Pedro Arcafra

Sophie Santino

Vanessa Lopes

Creator International

Bella Poarch

Bryce Hall

Charlie D’Amelio

khaby lame

Josh Beauchamp

Kimberly Loaiza

martinez twins

Samuel Lopez

Series of the Year

The Wheel of Time

Back to 15

ELITE

heart stopping

Maldives

Rebel

sandman

Weird stuff

Best Reality Star

Arthur Aguiar

Bil Araújo

Dayane Mello

Gustavo Marsengo

Jade Picon

Jessilane Alves

Lucas Bissoli

Rich Melquíades

Fiction Shipp

Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)

Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)

Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)

Gerabio – Gerardo and Fabio (Burning Fire)

Lumax – Lucas and Max (Stranger Things)

Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)

Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)

Venji – Victor and Benji (Love, Victor)

National Actress

Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)

Alice Wegmann (Rensga Hits!)

Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)

Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)

Isabel Teixeira (Pantanal)

Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)

Maisa (Back to 15)

Tais Araújo (Cara e Courage)

National Actor

André Luiz Frambach (Cara e Courage)

Bruno Montaleone (Secret Truths II)

Caio Cabral (Back at 15)

João Guilherme (Back to 15)

Enzo Romani (Maldives)

Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)

Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)

Vinicius Redd (Lulli)

Brazilian Pop Icon

Luan Santana (Tribute)

Related



