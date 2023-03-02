BreakTudo Awards 2022: Juliette, Felipe Neto, BTS, Luan Santana and Blackpink are the biggest winners of the year

And it’s now available on YouTube, the BreakTudo Awards 2022, which was recorded in a studio in São Paulo. The great highlight of the award this year was the BTSa South Korean K-pop group, which won in 3 categories as a group and won in another category on behalf of Jungkook.
The categories in which BTS won are International Group, K-pop Boy Group, and International Fandom which the group won for ARMYs. Jungkook, a member of BTS who performed at the opening of the World Cup in Qatar, won in the International Collaboration category for “Left and Right”, a partnership with American singer Charlie Puth.
Blackpink won in the K-pop Female Group and International Clip category for the “Pink Venom” video, the girls competed in 4 categories.
Still in the international categories, other highlights were Kenia Os winning in the International Rising Artist category, Wizkid who won in the Global Artist category, TINI in the Latin Artist category, Ariana Grande in the National Female Artist category and Harry Styles in the International Male Artist category.
Felipe Neto won in two categories Male Youtuber of the Year and Social Influencer, Juliette won in the National Rising Artist and National Fandom categories for the “Cactos” fandom. Luan Santana won in the National Male Artist category and will also receive the Brazilian Pop Icon award.
Actresses Priscila Reis and Priscila Buiar from the series Stupid Wife won in the Fiction Shipp category for “Valu”, João Guilherme won in the National Actor category and Maisa won in the National Actress category.
presenters
This year the award was presented by Gerf Barone and Emanuela Nogueira, who also participated in the program Victor Hugo from Globo’s No Limite program and Dylan Bounce, who is a digital influencer.
musical performances
Manola presented the song “Vaza”, which is her new single. TINN, who is a TikTok star, performed his hits “Imensidão” and “Meu Romance”, John Michael performed the song “See Myself”, Gabi Martins performed a short presentation of “Recaidinha”, Igor Oggy performed “Liberação”, Duda Kropf, who is also a social media star, presented the single “Fala Mais”. Matheus Arruda honored Luan Santana with the hit “Falando Sério”, Dayse Santos performed a medley and Julies and Viegas presented “Ela Arrebenta”.
See the complete list of winners:
National Female Artist
anita
BEHIND
Joelma
Karol Conká
Lexa
Ludmilla
Luisa Sonza
Manu Gavassi
National Male Artist
Offer
Gloria Groove
John
Luan Santana
Pablo Vittar
Pedro Sampaio
Thiaguinho
Ze Felipe
International Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
doja cat
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
International Male Artist
Charlie Puth
harry styles
Khalid
Jack Harlow
Justin bieber
Lil Nas X
Shawn Mendes
The weekend
National Ascension Artist
Short
João Gomes
in order to
Juliet
Mari Fernandez
sena marina
Elderly
Priscila Alcântara
Rising Artist International
kenya os
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Olivia Rodrigo
ruel
Saweetie
Tate McRae
The Laroi Boy
latin artist
anita
bad rabbit
Becky G
J Balvin
Karol G
Forget
Sofia Reis
MANY
National Breakthrough Artist
Ana Castile
Clarissa
Queen of the Pit
izzy the queen
KATZ
L7nnon
MC Gabzin
Thiago Pantaleão
International Breakthrough Artist
Cameron dove
GAYLE
Jamie Miller
Johnny Orlando
Joshua Basset
Act
Nessa Barrett
row
Global Artist
Values Max
Charlie XCX
Damn Paola
jackson wang
maluma
Rosalía
AND
wizkid
Emerging Artist
Davi Bandeira
DIGRECCO
grace
Igor Oggy
Alana Fox
manola
PITAHEA
SICK
National Duo/Group
ANA VITORIA
Best friends
Carol and Victoria
Israel & Rodolffo
Young Dionysus
Maiara & Maraisa
melim
Natiruts
International Group
blackpink
BTS
CNCO
glass animals
small mixture
Maneskin
now united
SB19
K-pop female group
Aespa
blackpink
Girls’ Generation
ITZY
I HAVE
Kep1er
NMIXX
Twice
K-pop boy group
BTS
Enhypen
EXO
GOT7
Seventeen
lost children
Treasure
TXT
anthem of the year
Complete Mess – 5 SOS
Fast Times – Sabrina Carpenter
Immature – FLO
Islands – Tancredo
Neon Lights – Loreen
About God – Shatta Wale
Snap – Rosa Linn
Be myself – why not
National Collaboration
Cigano Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza
Dancer (Remix) – Pedro Sampaio, Anitta, Nicky Jam, Dadju, MC Pedrinho
Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador
Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva
X-Ray – Carol Biazin ft. Dilsinho
RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho sensation
Survivi – Gloria Groove, Priscilla Alcantara
Soon – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette
International Collaboration
Calm down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez
For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran
Left and Right – feat of Charlie Puth. jungkook
Meet Me at Our Place – WILLOW, THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole
Summer of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy
Stay With Me – Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The motto – Ava Max, Tiesto
National Success
Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio
Baby Me Answer – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho
Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Juliano
Mean 3 – Shaman, Gustah, Neo Beats
Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris on Beat
sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel
Socadona – LUDMILLA, Mariah Angeliq, Topo La Maskara feat. mister vegas
Everybody But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa
Latin Hit
DISPATCH – Rosalía
Engage – Anita
MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G
LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda
Peppers – Farruko
Plan A – Paulo Londra
QUEVEDO || BZRP Music Sessions #52
I congratulate you – Shakira, Raw Alejandro
International Hit
About Damned Time – Lizzo
As He Was – Harry Styles
Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
Break My Soul – Beyonce
Easy for me – Adele
Phantom – Justin Bieber
Have Mercy – Chloe
Heat Waves – Glass Animals
national clip
The Fall – Gloria Groove
Bossa Nossa – Manu Gavassi
Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla
Pretending Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie
Faith – IZA
Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama
Idiot – John
person right wrong time – Giulia Be
International Clip
Fine: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
No One Dies Of Love – Tove Lo
Pink Venom – Blackpink
Skin of My Teeth – Demi Lovato
This Is What I Want – Lil Nas X
The Feelings – Twice
Independent Artist Release
Drama – Aretuza Lovi
I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia
Speak More – Duda Kropf
Forced – Bomtalvão
It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia
Other Lives – Viegas Feat. Tati Portella
Pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo
Temptation – Nuno Leão
national fandom
Anita – Anita
Brumilla – Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves
Cacti – Juliette
Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho
Gavassiers – Manu Gavassi
Bakery – Arthur Aguiar
Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar
Zamuris – Ivete Sangalo
international fandom
Arianators – Ariana Grande
A’TIN – SB19
Bardi Gang – Cardi B
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
Blinks – Blackpink
BTS Army – BTS
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
Internet – UI
Male Youtuber of the Year
Enaldinho
Felipe Neto
John Luca
Lucas Uselessness
Lucas Rangel
Pietro Guedes
T3ddy
u Joãozinho
Female Youtuber of the Year
aunt tattoo
by Pamela
Camila Loures
doarda
Francine Ehlke
Ingrid Ohara
Jully Molinna
Laura Brito
Youtube channel
Anderson Vieira
diva depression
Parallel World – Klebio Damas
Natalia Kreuser
It’s Recording – Italo Sena
Thelminha
became a party
Brazilian WebTV
Podcast of the Year
Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias
Owners of Reason – Foquinha and André Brandt
Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman
Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures
Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta
PodPah – Igor Cavalari and Thiago Marques
Wanda Podcast – Phelipe Cruz, Marina Maués and Samir Duarte
Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva
internet personality
Blogueirinha
Casimir
Felipe Prior
Gil do Vigor
Isaias
Leo Picon
bricklayer’s glove
Little Lo
national crush
Andre Lamoglia
Bruna Marquezine
Camilla de Lucas
Camila Queiroz
Gustavo Tubarão
Jade Picon
julia dalavia
Paulo Andre
International Crush
Kit Connor
Joseph Quinn
Manu Rios
mark sir
Golden Noah
Simone Ashley
Sofia Carson
Yasmin Finney
Social Influencer
Andressa Catty
Bruna Volpi
Fayda Belo
Felipe Neto
Gabriel Adia
Linn da Quebrada
Nugget
Spartacus James
Favorite Instagrammer
Alvaro Xaro
Any Gabrielly
Gkay
JP Mota
Julia Puzzuoli
Rich Melquíades
Rodrigo Mussi
Virginia
Best Creator
Anderson Prophet
carolyna
John Ferdnan
Lea Maria Jahn
Mateus Pesce
Nicole Louise
Pkllip
Vitor Fernando
internet revelation
Ana Chiyo
Caio Scheffer
Fe Moreira
Jhonata Teixeira
Julia Alvarenga
Luiza Goes
Ricardo Gaeta
the supreme
Tiktoker of the Year
Gilliardi Machado and Jose Lohn
Julian Floss
Junior Cauldron
lari and hugo
Leuriscleia
Pedro Arcafra
Sophie Santino
Vanessa Lopes
Creator International
Bella Poarch
Bryce Hall
Charlie D’Amelio
khaby lame
Josh Beauchamp
Kimberly Loaiza
martinez twins
Samuel Lopez
Series of the Year
The Wheel of Time
Back to 15
ELITE
heart stopping
Maldives
Rebel
sandman
Weird stuff
Best Reality Star
Arthur Aguiar
Bil Araújo
Dayane Mello
Gustavo Marsengo
Jade Picon
Jessilane Alves
Lucas Bissoli
Rich Melquíades
Fiction Shipp
Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)
Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)
Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)
Gerabio – Gerardo and Fabio (Burning Fire)
Lumax – Lucas and Max (Stranger Things)
Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)
Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)
Venji – Victor and Benji (Love, Victor)
National Actress
Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)
Alice Wegmann (Rensga Hits!)
Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)
Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)
Isabel Teixeira (Pantanal)
Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)
Maisa (Back to 15)
Tais Araújo (Cara e Courage)
National Actor
André Luiz Frambach (Cara e Courage)
Bruno Montaleone (Secret Truths II)
Caio Cabral (Back at 15)
João Guilherme (Back to 15)
Enzo Romani (Maldives)
Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)
Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)
Vinicius Redd (Lulli)
Brazilian Pop Icon
Luan Santana (Tribute)