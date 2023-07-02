Breathtaking Burna Boy overcomes Stromae hangover at Down the Rabbit Hole 2023

Did the broad shoulders of Burna Boy bear the burden of the thousands of Dutch people who waited in vain for him in Arnhem at the Gelredom two weeks ago? There was nothing worth noting. Did he realize that, as a replacement for the ailing Strome, he might also be seen as second garnish to the masses? Haven’t heard anything about it. Burna Boy Down the Rabbit Hole is all set to be ready during 2023. Already upon his arrival, wearing a blue creation, blue helmet and sunglasses, he shows off his beautiful white teeth in a smile that melts you. You know right away that Burna Boy only has one goal tonight: to steal our hearts.

Glow

“Good evening down the rabbit fucking whoole! I’m going to do sky-high business with you tonight!” The show by Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, lasts an hour and a half in total but ends quickly. No Doubt with the Nigerian Superstar. Like a lion, he pounces and tears to pieces the 20,000 rabbits gathered on the field in front of Hotot. At a frantic pace, without a moment’s fall, he leads us to total surrender, intoxicated by so much charm and positivity. it’s a party.

Two drum sets in the center of the stage, the sudden appearance of various musicians, sometimes with bongos, then with electric guitars or keyboards, dancers and singers: sometimes there are up to 30 people on stage. Yet you can see only one. The silver-clad macho in a sleeveless shirt shuffled from side to side and regularly jumped down to receive hugs from onlookers. Unlike the neat one-man show of Fred Again the previous night, who scored in stoppage time. Burna Boy plays with a pressure no defense can handle. And you can hear it as far as Arnhem.

Photo: Thomas Hejligers (Down the Rabbit Hole 2023)

from nigeria to all over the world

Burna Boy crossed over to Nigeria in 2019 and introduced the English-speaking world to Afrofusion of Afrobeats, an exotic blend of herbs and spices from Afrobeat, Dancehall and Pop. His Formula for Success appeared first on Really Great People african giant, an album that earned him a Grammy nomination. on your next album twice as long, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, made a splash. Burna Boy became Nigeria’s first Grammy winner in the Best Global Music Album category.

The world was mesmerized by their infectious driving drum beats, usually in 3-2 or 2-3 rhythm, accompanied by multiple brass instruments and English vocals with a Nigerian/Ghanaian accent. West Africans living elsewhere listened to the music with pride in clubs around the world and reconnected with this fusion of African and European/American styles.

most recent album, love damini It includes collaborations with pop star Ed Sheeran, Latin star J.Balvin and R&B stars Khalid and Kehlani, among others. Strong ‘Last Last’ set to be the sound of the summer in 2022. with him love damini During the tour, Burna became the first African artist to headline a sold-out London stadium show in 2023, where 60,000 people sang his songs word-for-word.

Photo: Thomas Hejligers (Down the Rabbit Hole 2023)

Pleasure

So today in Groene Huwels near Nijmegen. The opening track ‘Science’ is a banger and the second track ‘Gabona’ is a banger. african giant We are already on the rise. During the world hit ‘For My Hand’, Berna wanted everyone to hold a light up in the air so they could see how many people came behind the visible first four rows, mainly screaming women.

With the chorus singing along, the audience immediately splits into two. Alternatively, both audience members shout as loudly as possible. Not only Burna Boy, but the entire band and singers are really happy with this. and it’s so funny to watch, because no Business skillful but sky level To have fun

Photo: Thomas Hejligers (Down the Rabbit Hole 2023)

Cake

Then it is the turn of his song ‘Glory’ love damini-album. It begins with an old recording of Choti and his mother Bose Ogulu singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to little Damini in private. coincidentally twelve o’clock during the show is 32 o’clockI Birthday begins. The Blazers gather around him and everyone sings ‘Happy Birthday’ while the birthday boy passes a large black cake with fountain to the audience.

Big or small, everything is from Barna

Burna Boy sings alternately in English and the languages ​​of his youth, Yoruba and Igbo. The songs are mainly about urgent topics that touch his country and are close to his heart. It’s surprising that he can sometimes be pompous and play a cappella in a carnival atmosphere. With ‘Kilometer’ the brass roars again, thumping off-beat basslines and he shows off his rap skills by freestyling at an unexpectedly fast tempo.

Photo: Thomas Hejligers (Down the Rabbit Hole 2023)

t shirt out

constantly waving the towel takes a step forward with the last part bangers ‘Ye’ and ‘Last Last’. And then finally his shirt came off. Barna asks if we saw what he did and asks the audience to do the same. A move he showed off during the Lowlands earlier in the alpha, but it didn’t quite make an impact tonight. His ideal is being followed en masse despite the coolness of the night. So the last two songs were extra festive. Thousands of visitors (and a large number of women in between) enthusiastically twirl their shirts in circles over their heads.

This is how the second festival night in Down the Rabbit Hole begins: with hearts full and cheeks red. Shaaaaoooo!