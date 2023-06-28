Breathtaking views, giant infinity pool and cinema: look inside the palace where Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig were married

A dreamy setting with breathtaking views, an oasis of calm and exclusivity and the location where Alfred Hitchcock shot one of his classic films. This is the Château de la Croix de Gardes, where Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig tied the knot.

Situated on the French Riviera, a few minutes’ drive from the world-famous Boulevard de la Croisette, the Château de la Croix de Gardes is set 200 meters above the Bay of Cannes. It is the only castle that offers a panoramic view of the Lérins Islands, the Mediterranean Sea and the snow-capped Alpine peaks from sunrise to sunset.

Not convinced yet? Now for the numbers: The neoclassical palace itself is 4,400 square meters and is situated on an estate of 11 hectares of beautiful gardens in “Italian style” with a 36-meter-long infinity pool. The main building has 5 floors, 16 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, and of course there’s a ballroom and a dining room for those who want to entertain, which can accommodate up to 200 guests. There are more entertainment options in the basement, including a movie theater and several bowling alleys. There’s also a private helipad and yes – before we forget – air conditioning and WiFi.

Hitchcock

As you may have already figured out, quitting isn’t for everyone. The cost of a night’s stay or event is only available “upon request” and its own website states that only a “privileged few” get the chance to be invited.

Although it is known for its exclusivity and discretion, it may well be that the palace looks familiar to you. In addition to Hollywood greats Cary Grant and (Princess of Monaco) Grace Kelly, the Château de la Croix des Gardes was one of the heroes of the Alfred Hitchcock classic. to catch a Thief Since 1955. While Grant and Kelly fall in love among the statues, waterfalls and fountains of ‘Sandford Villa’ (as the palace is called in the film), Hitchcock allows the audience to dream away to the beauty and grandeur of the French Riviera. gives .

Hollywood greats Cary Grant and Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s film To Catch a Thief, at the domaine of the Château de la Croix des Gardes.

A few years after the recording, the estate passed into the hands of Gustave Levene, the founder of the water brand Perrier. After that, the palace remained closed to outsiders for decades, until it was bought by American billionaire Christopher Parker in 2016. He probably paid between 50 and 100 million euros for it. They reopen the château in the spring of 2022, after years of renovations.

Precisely because privacy is so important – the palace has a state-of-the-art security system – little can be said with certainty about which celebrities have ever stayed there. Others including British singer Elton John and French actress Brigitte Bardot will be on the guestbook and American director Martin Scorsese threw a private party for the film’s cast after the Cannes Film Festival last year. assassins of the flower moon, his latest film, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, among others. Recently, gardens have also come to be used la vacanzaA fashion show by Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace.

Now Belgium’s top goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Israeli Michel Gerzig are also going to get married.

© Darkstone Estate

© Darkstone Estate

© Darkstone Estate

© Darkstone Estate